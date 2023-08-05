Man, 23, trafficked cannabis when in polytechnic for quick cash, gets 13 years' jail & 8 strokes of cane

A man was sentenced to 13 years' jail and eight strokes of the cane on Aug. 4, 2023, for consuming and trafficking cannabis.

Kwan Jun Yan, 23, was an 18-year-old polytechnic student when he committed the offences.

He had turned to his supplier for quick cash as he needed to fund his "extravagant expenses" such as for soccer betting, cigarettes and liquor.

Started smoking cannabis because he thought it was "cool"

According to court documents, Kwan started smoking cannabis in April 2017 after his friend shared some with him.

He thought smoking "weed" (street name for cannabis) was "cool" and would "impress" people.

However, he stopped smoking the drug in late 2017 after his friend got arrested.

Approached his supplier to earn quick cash

In June 2018, court documents revealed that Kwan approached his cannabis supplier for a job to earn some quick cash.

He started consuming cannabis again at around the same time.

His supplier offered him 30 per cent of the profits if he agreed to help collect and deliver cannabis to his supplier's clients.

Kwan agreed as he needed the money to fund his "extravagant" spending habits, which included betting on football matches, smoking cigarettes and drinking.

Through WhatsApp, Kwan's supplier would give him instructions such as where to collect and deliver the cannabis.

After Kwan collected the cannabis, he would repack them into smaller ziplock bags before delivering them.

He would keep 30 per cent of the payments and transfer the rest to his supplier.

House raid

On Jul. 11, 2018, Kwan collected two blocks of cannabis from an unknown man at a bus stop along Gul Crescent and placed them into his haversack.

The haversack already contained 15 packets of cannabis which were left over from his previous collection.

While he awaited further instructions from his supplier, he was arrested by a party of Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

CNB officers found a digital weighing scale, a penknife, and multiple resealable bags on him, as well as 480.79g of cannabis.

He was taken to his flat along Kim Tian Road, where more drugs and paraphernalia were recovered.

A cannabinol derivative was found in Kwan's urine samples as a result of him smoking cannabis that morning.

Trafficked 329.99g of cannabis

Kwan pleaded guilty to one count each of trafficking cannabis and consuming a cannabinol derivative.

A third charge was taken into consideration, and a fourth charge was withdrawn.

The prosecution sought 13 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for Kwan based on the quantity of drugs trafficked – 329.99g of cannabis.

In Singapore, anyone convicted of trafficking between 330g and 500g of cannabis faces an imprisonment term of 20 to 30 years, or life imprisonment and will get 15 strokes of the cane.

Anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

