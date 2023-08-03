Motorcyclist seen at Pasir Ris with huge-ass stingray strapped to back

I, for one, am a fan of stingray, usually of the sambal variety.

That said, I would prefer it on my plate, instead of strapping it to my back while riding a motorcycle.

This odd scene was spotted by an eagle-eyed user at the junction of Halus Link and Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, located between Pasir Ris and Punggol.

For some reason, a rider waiting at the junction had the large creature strapped securely to him, as if he was transporting it.

This was shared in a Reddit post by user "neslo_ice" on Aug 3.

Plastic bags too expensive?

The amusing post drew a variety of reactions from the Reddit crowd.

Some of the more practically-minded suggested that the man had resorted to this transport method due to the increasing price of plastic bags.

Others compared the man's actions to what characters might do in a video game, perhaps as a form of protection, or a trophy he had claimed from a hunt.

And of course, the obligatory dad joke:

Kamen Rider cosplay?

A couple of users drew allusions to popular Japanese live-action franchise "Kamen Rider", which features a masked motorcycle rider who happens to be a cyborg.

What's interesting is that the series' characters are modelled after insects and other animals.

One of the riders in the series even looks like a man carrying a stingray.

His name is "Sting":

Other animals riding on motorcycles:

Top image from neslo_ice on Reddit.