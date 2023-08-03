Motorcyclist seen at Pasir Ris with huge-ass stingray strapped to back

I, for one, am a fan of stingray, usually of the sambal variety.
That said, I would prefer it on my plate, instead of strapping it to my back while riding a motorcycle.
This odd scene was spotted by an eagle-eyed user at the junction of Halus Link and Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, located between Pasir Ris and Punggol.
For some reason, a rider waiting at the junction had the large creature strapped securely to him, as if he was transporting it.
This was shared in a Reddit post by user "neslo_ice" on Aug 3.
Plastic bags too expensive?
The amusing post drew a variety of reactions from the Reddit crowd.
Some of the more practically-minded suggested that the man had resorted to this transport method due to the increasing price of plastic bags.
Others compared the man's actions to what characters might do in a video game, perhaps as a form of protection, or a trophy he had claimed from a hunt.
And of course, the obligatory dad joke:
Kamen Rider cosplay?
A couple of users drew allusions to popular Japanese live-action franchise "Kamen Rider", which features a masked motorcycle rider who happens to be a cyborg.
What's interesting is that the series' characters are modelled after insects and other animals.
One of the riders in the series even looks like a man carrying a stingray.
His name is "Sting":
Other animals riding on motorcycles:
Top image from neslo_ice on Reddit.
