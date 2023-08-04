Back

Steve Vai performing at NUS auditorium on Oct. 25, 2023

August 04, 2023

Steve Vai is performing in Singapore on Oct. 25, 2023 at the Ho Bee Auditorium NUS in the National University of Singapore.

This is part of his "Inviolate World Tour".

Standard ticket prices are going for S$118, S$138, S$158, S$450, and S$600.

VIP tickets are also on sale.

The award-winning guitarist, songwriter, and producer with more than 40 years in the music industry, will also be playing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct. 24 and Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 28.

Considered as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Vai has sold over 15 million records, and received three Grammy Awards.

He has also toured and recorded live projects with G3 -- collaborating with touring lineups including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Steve Lukather -- and Generation Axe, a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi.

