Sri Lanka woman finds human finger inside chocolate bar after trying to chew 'bump'

Note: This article contains graphic descriptions and visuals of an incident. Audience discretion is advised.

A woman in Sri Lanka was enjoying a bar of "fruit and nut" chocolate when she bit into something abnormally hard.

She tried to bite through what she thought was nuts, to no avail.

Curious, she isolated the hard object only to discover — to her horror — that she had been trying to munch on a human finger.

A finger

The woman was a staff from the Mahiyanganaya hospital and had bought the chocolate bar from the hospital canteen, Sri Lanka's English-language newspaper Daily News reported.

The hospital staff had taken a few bites of the chocolate before keeping the rest in the fridge.

She took it out again a couple of days later when she bit into a bump in the chocolate bar.

She thought the bump was a nut as she had bought the "fruit and nut" chocolate bar and attempted to break it into smaller chunks by biting it harder.

Still, the "nut" did not crack.

Curious, she held the bump under the tap and discovered that the object she had been trying to chew was the tip of a human finger.

Photos uploaded on social media showed a nail still attached to the dismembered finger.

Skin was also peeling off the finger.

Recalled

The female hospital staff had reported the incident to health officials in the area.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) had seized other chocolate products manufactured by the company after inspecting the affected chocolate bar and the hospital canteen.

According to Sri Lankan weekly newspaper Colombo Post, the chocolate bar is the main type of chocolate in the country.

The affected variety of chocolate has also been recalled from the shelves of the shops in Mahinyanganays town.

The PHI is likely to bring the incident to court.

Top image via Pushpika Chandrasekara/Facebook.