S'porean remisier, 37, extradited from Spain after allegedly running off with S$13m for over a year

After being wanted by the authorities for over a year, 37-year-old Singaporean Sumiko-Jill Teo Hui-Ni was apprehended in Spain and extradited to Singapore on Jul. 27, 2023.

Allegedly misappropriated S$13 million

Teo, who was wanted for allegedly misappropriating more than S$13 million from 15 victims, was a remisier at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

According to a press release on Aug. 4, 2023, Singapore Police Force (SPF) said Teo left Singapore in January 2022 before a police report was lodged against her.

A warrant of arrest and an Interpol Red Notice was then immediately issued against her.

With the cooperation and assistance of the United States Homeland Security Investigations and the Spain National Police, Teo was extradited to Singapore and arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department.

Claimed she was "merely overseas for a holiday"

Teo was charged with 56 offences in court on Jul. 29, 2023, including criminal breach of trust as an agent, fraud by false representation and forgery.

She was remanded, and her case returned to court on Aug. 4, 2023.

According to court records, there was an extensive exchange between the prosecution, Teo, and her defence counsel on whether she should be allowed bail.

The prosecution pointed out that Teo was first arrested in August 2022, about seven months after she left Singapore.

The prosecution also claimed she "resisted extradition" and tried to seek asylum in Spain.

However, Teo refused to answer whether she consented to extradition or sought asylum.

Teo argued that she was "merely overseas for a holiday" and was unaware that investigations had commenced against her.

Denied bail

The district judge put on record why he declined to grant Teo bail.

He pointed out that both the prosecution and defence had agreed that the offences Teo faces are "non-bailable".

The judge highlighted that Teo had declined to explain "what she did".

He also explained that while bail conditions may mitigate flight risk, such as the use of e-tagging, there is no evidence that the measures are "absolute" in preventing "resolved accused persons" from absconding.

The judge said:

"Taking into account the balance of the accused's right to liberty pending disposition of the matter and the public interest in ensuring, amongst others, that the accused is available in Singapore to face charges, the court is of the view that bail should not be offered."

On whether being in remand hinders her from instructing her lawyers, the judge pointed out that Teo's lawyers would still have "quite extensive access" to her even while she is remanded.

