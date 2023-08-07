Back

S'pore loanshark gets runners to splash paint in M'sia, but gets ambushed & car smashed

The loanshark claims the son in the family worked in Singapore and borrowed S$1,000 two years ago, and now owes S$13,000.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 07, 2023, 06:59 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A family in Johor Bahru, who felt that the local authorities were not helping them much with deterring a Singapore loanshark from harassing them, decided to take matters into their own hands.

After a two-night ambush, they caught two runners splashing paint at their house but only managed to smash their escape vehicle's windscreen and windows.

The runners had immediately turned tail and drove off when they saw the family of four furiously chasing after them.

"Let's play!": Loanshark

A fish vendor in Singapore, 35-year-old Seah (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that his 61-year-old mother in Malaysia received a call from an "Ah Lim" in July 2023, claiming that Seah owes him S$1,000 since 2021.

"Ah Lim", who also claimed to be from Singapore, threatened Seah's mother to pay S$13,000 or he would burn down her house in Johor Bahru.

The loanshark apparently told her in Mandarin, "If you want to play, let's play!"

Took turns to stay up to wait for the loanshark runners

Seah's family went to their local member of parliament for help, who helped them address the situation at a press conference.

However, Seah said the harassment didn't stop after the Malaysian local press reported their plight.

Determined to do something, they took turns staying up late to catch the loanshark runners.

Runners ran away

On Aug. 2, 2023, two loanshark runners finally showed up at their front door after the family waited for two consecutive nights.

Through their CCTV camera, they spotted the suspicious men alighting from a car at around 6:45am.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Once they splashed red paint on the house's walls, Seah's parents, elder brother and nephew rushed out.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Upon seeing the family charging out of the house's auto-gate, the two runners ran back to their car and tried to flee the scene.

Before their car could accelerate away, Seah's elder brother caught up to smash its windscreen and windows.

Family found abandoned vehicle

The family went to the police station to lodge a police report subsequently.

On the way home from the station, they stopped nearby some shops and chatted with a shopkeeper who told them they found a car with smashed windows.

They went to check on the car and found out it was the same car the loanshark runners had used.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

The runners apparently decided to abandon the car and flee on foot.

The family found a bottle of red paint, and "O$P$" notes with their address in the car.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Man denies borrowing money from loanshark

Seah's family worries that the loanshark might do more to them as he claimed what had happened was only the "appetiser".

However, Seah clarified that he never borrowed money from the loanshark and had no idea how they got hold of the particulars of his family members.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

S'pore Airlines to fly more to key countries starting March 2024 & use bigger planes

More flying to do.

August 08, 2023, 02:38 AM

S'pore police arrest man, 22, for stealing 500 Pokemon cards from various locations

He got caught after going back to the store to steal again.

August 08, 2023, 12:51 AM

S'porean singer-actor Nat Ho releases first Korean sound track for K-drama 'Sing My Crush'

The song is in English and is titled 'With You'.

August 07, 2023, 07:35 PM

Macaque steals ang ku kueh from Punggol bus interchange stall, eats filling after peeling off leaf & skin

Feast like a gourmet.

August 07, 2023, 06:39 PM

Doctor at Yishun clinic does CPR on seated unconscious man, who died 1 week later

He was charged by the Singapore Medical Council for failing to meet professional standards.

August 07, 2023, 06:27 PM

Tampines coffee shop glass cup suddenly shatters causing injuries, patrons claim staff said 'not my business'

The patrons were more infuriated at the alleged lack of empathy than the cup shattering.

August 07, 2023, 06:22 PM

S'pore troupe wins Genting World Lion Dance Championship, ends M'sia's 13-year streak

Awesome.

August 07, 2023, 06:20 PM

US man stops mid-theft to pet house dog before stealing bicycle from garage

Not all good boys make good guard dogs.

August 07, 2023, 06:02 PM

S'porean Liverpool fan charged with public nuisance was previously convicted of similar offence

He will return to court on Aug. 28.

August 07, 2023, 05:44 PM

Tin Jingyao, 23, scores S'pore's 'greatest' chess victory, beating former world rapid champion Mamedyarov

Huge upset.

August 07, 2023, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.