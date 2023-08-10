S'pore court awards chess body's ex-treasurer S$120,000 for defamation over alleged sexual misconduct

A former Honorary Treasurer of the Singapore Chess Federation (SCF), Jasmin Nisban, was awarded S$120,000 after winning a protracted libel case he brought against 21 members of the chess body.

According to a judgment made publicly available on Aug. 9, 2023, the lawsuit, which began in January 2016, originated from a letter published within the chess body as part of a leadership reorganisation attempt.

The letter alleged Nisban of sexual misconduct in an incident a year prior.

The 21 defendants, many of whom are "prominent figures in Singapore society", were among 51 parties who had signed a requisition request calling for a vote of no confidence against the SCF's then president, Leonard Lau, and executive council, which Nisban served in.

The letter included a section that claimed a female chess trainer because of alleged sexual misconduct against her and named Nisban as one of two council members "implicated".

Nisban had sued 39 out of the 51 signatories, of which 18 settled with him out of court.

Alleged sexual misconduct

The sexual misconduct incident mentioned in the letter that allegedly occurred in August 2015, allegedly involved Nisban, another then-council member and the female trainer.

Several days later, the trainer tendered her resignation to the SCF. She then lodged a police report one day after that.

However, the district court judge noted that her "police report did not contain any allegations whatsoever against [Nisban], let alone serious allegations of sexual misconduct" and only complained of the insulting and disturbing remark made by the other council member.

However, the letter accompanying the requisition request, published on Jan. 6, 2016, alleges Nisban was "implicated".

While 51 requisitioners had signed the request, it was found that not all had read the letter before doing so, with some only given the signature sheet to sign.

Nisban hence found these lines, among others, to be defamatory, as they insinuated that he had committed an act of sexual misconduct against the trainer.

He then engaged lawyers, who wrote a letter informing the requisitioners of the untrue statements and asked them to dissociate themselves from it.

Sought S$180,000 in compensation

As 39 of the 51 requisitioners refused, Nisban commenced legal action against them on Feb. 23, 2016, seeking S$180,000 in compensation "for the damage done to his reputation and for the distress and humiliation suffered".

18 of the 39 then settled the matter with Nisban, leaving only 21 defendants, including former SilkAir chief executive Alphonsus Chia, who challenged Nisban to "bring it on".

One key issue in the legal battle was the definition of "implicated".

Nisban's lawyers cited leading dictionaries which indicated that the word was used to "denote culpability in an activity that was morally or illegally wrong".

However, the 21 defendants argued that Nisban and his lawyers had "cherry-picked" those definitions and pointed out that "implicated" could be used without any connotation.

The judge ultimately sided with Nisban, saying that naming him as one of the two council members "implicated" in the sexual misconduct incident "without distinguishing the different roles they played" had tarnished both council members "with the same brush of shame".

'Improper motive' for vote of no confidence

The judge also found that the vote requirement for no confidence was "borne out of an improper motive".

Ignatius Leong, the previous president of SCF before Lau, played a large role in canvassing for signatures but had not signed the requisition himself.

When questioned, Leong failed to deny that the call for a vote of no confidence could be seen as an "act of revenge" for being voted out as SCF president in 2015.

The judge also found that Leong "did not personally believe in the reasons for the requisition" and believed that Leong had "engineered" several events leading up to the requisition.

In determining how much to award Nisban, the judge noted that the 21 defendants' "reckless indifference and disregard for the truth" was evidence of "malice" and ultimately ordered the defendants to pay S$80,000 in general damages and S$40,000 in aggravated damages, for a total of S$120,000.

The judge also said that legal costs would be dealt with later.

