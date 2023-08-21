Spain's football team captain scored to win the World Cup, informed of her father's passing after final

Women World Cup Spanish hero and team captain Olga Carmona clinched the final by scoring the winning 1-0 goal over England, but received the tragic news after the match that her father had passed away.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, Carmona, 23, broke the deadlock in the 29th minute at the Stadium Australia, ultimately securing Spain's first Women's World Cup title.

During her goal celebration, Carmona lifted her shirt to reveal a tribute to someone written on her compression top.

According to the Daily Mail, it was in memory of the mother of her former schoolmate, who had recently died.

But unbeknownst to Carmona, her family had suffered their own loss.

Only learned of father's death after the match

After the match ended, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the tragic news to Carmona.

Reuters reported that Carmona's father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday, Aug. 18.

"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," said RFEF on Twitter.