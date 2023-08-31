Song Hye Kyo & Cha Eun Woo to attend Chaumet event at ION Orchard on Sep. 5

South Korean stars Song Hye Kyo and Cha Eun Woo will be attending the opening of the Chaumet pop-up boutique in Singapore on Sep. 5, 2023.

Song has acted in Korean drama series such as "Descendants of the Sun" and the recent hit "The Glory".

The 41-year-old has been a Chaumet ambassador since 2018.

Meanwhile, Cha is a member of boy group Astro and has acted in dramas like "True Beauty".

Fans can expect to see both of the stars from 3pm onwards at the Level 1 Atrium of ION Orchard on Sep. 5.

But do also be prepared for huge crowds, like the last time Cha graced his presence in Singapore.

Chaumet pop-up

Where: Level 1 Atrium, ION Orchard

When: 3pm on Sep. 5, 2023

Top photos from kyo1122/Instagram and eunwo.o_c/Instagram.