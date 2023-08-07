Somali sprinter who finished 100m in 21.81sec says she volunteered as there were no participants

The Somali athlete who went viral for finishing dead last in a 100m race at the World University Games in China has spoken up about the obstacles she faced in preparing for the race.

Nasra Abukar Ali said she volunteered to represent Somalia for the event as the 100m race category had failed to attract female participants in her country.

She added that many women are scared to take part in sporting activities in Somalia.

Speaking to a Somali journalist, Munasar Maxamed, Nasra Abukar said she was not physically fit to run fast as she only had one month of training to prepare for the race, Turkish media TRT Afrika reported.

“One month is never enough to fully prepare for a racing competition," she said, adding that it was tough to compete against "seasoned and well-trained athletes."

Nasra Abukar: Ministry disowned me after I became a laughing stock

In the interview, Nasra Abukar also claimed that the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the minister himself, was aware of her participation in the event, with ministry officials even sending her off at the airport.

Following footage of her performance Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, issued an apology and described the incident as an embarrassment.

He also said it was not representative of the country and added his ministry did not know how she was selected to compete in the games.

The minister said in a statement that an investigation had found Nasra Abukar was neither an athlete nor a runner.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the Association of Somali Universities said in a press release that it had not appointed any athlete to compete in the event.

The Somali Athletics Federation has also reportedly agreed to investigate how Nasra Abukar was selected.

In her interview, Nasra Abukar said, "I am now the laughing stock because I did not win. Had I won, they (the government) would never have disowned me."

Chairwoman of Somali Athletics Federation suspended

The BBC, which reported the athlete's name as Nasra Abubakar Ali, reported that the chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Khadijo Aden Dahir has been suspended following the incident.

A separate statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the chairwoman had "engaged in acts of abuse of power, nepotism, and defaming the name of the nation in (the) international arena."

The ministry said it would also pursue legal action against the chairwoman and other parties for the "falsification" of a sports group using the name "Somali University Sports Association".

According to the ministry's preliminary investigation, no such group exists.

However, the ministry's statement did not elaborate on the role the false group played.

It also did not mention any link between the chairwoman and Nasra Abukar.

Social media users have alleged that Nasra Abukar is the chairwoman's niece.

Top screenshot via Elham Garrad/Twitter