Free limited edition Skippy caps with Skippy's 1kg Peanut Butter Spread at S'pore supermarkets

If you're a fan of peanut butter, particularly Skippy's, here's your chance to display your love for the creamy, nutty spread.

In an aesthetic way, of course.

Free caps

Skippy Singapore recently launched their limited edition caps to celebrate the brand's 90th anniversary.

The caps are free, and come bundled with their 1kg Creamy or Chunky Peanut Butter Spread.

There are two designs — beige, with the Skippy logo, or white, with an image of a Skippy peanut butter bottle.

The cap-and-peanut butter bundle is available at selected FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, and Sheng Siong outlets, as well as online on Redmart.

Mothership has reached out to Skippy for the full list of selected outlets.

Skippy shared on its social media that limited quantities are available, and that the caps are bundled at random.

Skippy told Mothership that the caps will be available on a "while stocks last basis".

Top photo from Skippy Singapore and _jlhy / TikTok