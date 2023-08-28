Back

Free limited edition Skippy caps with Skippy's 1kg Peanut Butter Spread at S'pore supermarkets

No cap.

Ashley Tan | August 28, 2023, 05:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you're a fan of peanut butter, particularly Skippy's, here's your chance to display your love for the creamy, nutty spread.

In an aesthetic way, of course.

Free caps

Skippy Singapore recently launched their limited edition caps to celebrate the brand's 90th anniversary.

The caps are free, and come bundled with their 1kg Creamy or Chunky Peanut Butter Spread.

Photo from Skippy Singapore

There are two designs — beige, with the Skippy logo, or white, with an image of a Skippy peanut butter bottle.

Screenshot from yujiek / TikTok

Screenshot from _jlhy / TikTok

The cap-and-peanut butter bundle is available at selected FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, and Sheng Siong outlets, as well as online on Redmart.

Mothership has reached out to Skippy for the full list of selected outlets.

Skippy shared on its social media that limited quantities are available, and that the caps are bundled at random.

Skippy told Mothership that the caps will be available on a "while stocks last basis".

Top photo from Skippy Singapore and _jlhy / TikTok

S'pore preschool teacher filmed pulling crying boy's head & pinching girl's cheek to force them drink water

The teacher was seen allegedly handling students roughly on three different occasions.

August 28, 2023, 05:31 PM

Thai idol Win Metawin coming to S'pore for Prada Beauty event on Aug. 29

Weeeeeee.

August 28, 2023, 05:26 PM

Korean superstars in S'pore to watch 'The Korean Zombie' UFC fight on Saturday night

South Korea represent.

August 28, 2023, 04:15 PM

Man who left laptop on NZ-S'pore flight said he knows SIA & Changi Airport would take care of it

Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport number one.

August 28, 2023, 03:42 PM

Man, 24, found dead in Keppel Bay waters, 2nd body found there in a week

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

August 28, 2023, 03:26 PM

Tharman issues call to ‘avoid politicising’ PE2023 following Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of Tan Kin Lian

"The focus should be on each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability to contribute to Singapore’s future as Head of State."

August 28, 2023, 02:15 PM

'I will not stand for politicians making a mockery of the presidency': Ng Kok Song

This was in response to Tan Cheng Bock's endorsement of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

August 28, 2023, 01:54 PM

M’sian ginger cat rescued near Shah Alam plane crash site dies

The cat was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus which worsened due to its wounds.

August 28, 2023, 01:52 PM

S'pore police officer speaks Mandarin, Hokkien, Cantonese & Thai without breaking a sweat

No "magic cup" needed.

August 28, 2023, 01:51 PM

SBS Transit bus captain, 35, stops bus to help elderly man in foot cast, carries him on & off bus

:')

August 28, 2023, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.