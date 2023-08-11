S'porean man, 29, arrested for evading S$330,000 in duties & taxes for 1,946 duty-unpaid cigarette cartons

A 29-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested for evading over S$330,000 in duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In an Aug. 11, 2023 press release, Singapore Customs stated that the man was arrested during an Aug. 7 operation at a car park at Marsiling Road.

Singapore Customs officers saw the man opening the door of a van and conducted checks.

They found 96 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in brown carton boxes and another 1,850 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in brown carton boxes in an adjacent van.

Officers seized the two vans and a total of 1,946 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes after arresting the man.

Singapore Customs said that the total duty and GST evaded amounted to about S$305,756 and S$25,992 respectively.

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly purchased duty-unpaid cigarettes from an unknown person via a social messaging platform for resale.

Court proceedings are ongoing.

Singapore Customs said: "Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act."

"Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/ or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited."

Top image courtesy of Singapore Customs