S'porean man, 37, falls from 5th floor of Krabi, Thailand hotel, survives with only minor injuries

A 37-year-old Singaporean man fell from the fifth floor of Krabi Seabass Hotel in Thailand on Saturday (Aug. 26) and survived, Thailand's news site Thaiger reported.

Krabi Pitak Pracha rescuers were called to the hotel to help the Singaporean man, who has been identified as Brian.

Despite the considerable height, Brian survived with only minor injuries, sustaining nothing more than bruises and a few scratches.

He reportedly landed on a clear plastic roof before landing on the ground.

Brian was said to be conscious throughout the whole ordeal and was transported to Krabi Hospital for an extensive medical check-up.

Investigations ongoing

Police promptly launched an investigation examining the circumstances surrounding the accident when they arrived at the scene of the fall.

While questioning some people at the scene, 43-year-old Ho Si Ping, a close friend of Brian, divulged that Brian was struggling with mental health issuess and recently sought medical attention to address his condition at Krabi Hospital.

A hospital staff member said the accident occurred a mere hour after Brian and Ho Si Ping checked into the hotel.

The two reportedly booked accommodation with the hotel for one night and were due to catch a return flight to Singapore the following morning on Aug. 27.

The police are still investigating the exact cause and circumstances of Brian's fall.

Top image via ThaiRath.