S'pore Zoo introduces its 6 adopted senior domestic cats

The Singapore Zoo, a place where you can see big cats, such as leopards and lions, is shining the spotlight on its tinier felines — six domestic cats.

The six cats, Midnight, Angel, Rascal, Gnome, Pixie, and Elf, are several of the rescued and adopted animals of the Animal Friends presentation, which include dogs and mice.

All six cats are considered senior cats as they are older than 12 years old.

This was made known in a video on Aug. 8, which was International Cat Day.

What is Animal Friends presentation?

The animal presentation is a segment to showcase how animals in general can get along, either in the wild or at home.

The segment also features breeds of dogs that include golden retrievers, Japanese Spitz dogs, and a Singapore Special.

According to the Singapore Zoo video, the domestic cats are allowed to walk around in a safe and controlled environment, such as the Rainforest Kidzworld Amphitheatre, where they get to play and exercise.

This is also where the Animal Friends presentation occurs at 1:30pm and 4pm, as long as the weather permits.

Cat in Malaysia zoo

Domestic cats hanging out at the zoo is not all that surprising.

In Malaysia, it was revealed that an orange tabby has been socialising with capybaras in their enclosure since the pandemic and has become one of the star attractions.

Top photos via Singapore Zoo