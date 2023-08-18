Back

S'pore brothers practise lion dance on stools as kids, win 1st & 3rd place at recent Genting tournament

Muscle memory and trust in each other.

Belmont Lay | August 18, 2023, 12:01 PM

One of the lion dance teams from the Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association recently put an end to defending champion Malaysia’s 13-time winning streak over 28 years at the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship on Aug. 6, 2023.

The Genting championship is an international event and a total of 36 teams from as far as China, United States, and France took part.

Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association sent two teams, Team A and Team B.

Team B came in first with 9.73 point, while Team A came in third with 9.58 points.

The second place went to the Malaysians.

Fun fact: Two brothers, Jarell Tock and Jerry Tock, were part of the winning teams.

Jarrell was in Team B, while Jerry was in Team A.

And both Jarrell and Jerry have been training since they were children.

Training since they were kids

A video of how far they have come has been put up on social media.

The siblings used to practise their stunts on plastic stools back in 2010.

Jarrell, the bigger sibling, who is 24 years old now, could be seen hoisting the younger sibling in the air.

Jarell carries the lion's tail these days and started lion dancing at the age of seven after watching his father practise the sport.

Both brothers were also seen moving in sync in the clip from 13 years ago.

Despite slipping momentarily, they managed to pull off their routine before breaking into smiles.

The routines for both teams from Singapore at the latest competition each involved over 20 stunts.

Top photos via Liondancefreak

