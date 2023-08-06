Signature KOI launching 2 new alcoholic drinks made with Aperol on Aug. 7, 2023

Signature KOI will launch two alcoholic beverages in collaboration with Aperol on Aug. 7, 2023.

For the uninitiated, Aperol is a bitter Italian alcohol with a bright red-orange hue.

Mothership was invited to a media event on Aug. 5 and tried both drinks, which each have an alcohol by volume (ABV) of less than 2 per cent.

Aperol Sloe Gin Fizz

Refreshing and tangy, this drink is made with Signature KOI's floral green tea, fresh grapefruit juice, soda, and topped with konjac balls for crunch.

The drink was reminiscent of a light, fizzy cider. The grapefruit added an invigorating zing, which would be very welcome in hot weather. The taste of alcohol was prominent and complimentary.

Aperol Blackcurrant Spritz

Sweet and slightly tart, the drink is made with Aperol, Signature KOI's green tea, blackcurrants and soda.

We felt that the the drink was not too sweet, and it tasted smoother compared to the first drink.

It drink was also slightly tart and well-balanced.

The recommended sweetness level of the drink is 70 per cent. That being said, we enjoyed it at 50 per cent.

Details

The drinks will be launched on Aug. 7 at all Signature KOI outlets except Fernvale Community Club.

Both drinks will be priced at S$9.80 each.

Extra shots of Aperol can be added for S$2 per shot.

All toppings options will be available for the drinks except for ice cream.

Top photos via Lee Wei Lin