Woman chases & confronts man who filmed her at Plaza Singapura

Local actress Ching Shu Yi chased a man and confronted him after he allegedly took a photo of her with his phone without her consent.

The incident happened on Aug. 18.

Ching spotted the man taking footage of her at Spotlight in Plaza Singapura.

The man walked towards her while holding his phone up and facing her upper body.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time it has happened to me, and I am so sick and tired of men robbing me of my agency, my privacy, and my safety," she wrote on Instagram.

Ching walked towards him but he apparently started walking quickly out of the store.

He then turned to see if she was following him.

"That was when I knew something was up," Ching wrote.

She ran out of the store and confronted him.

As she questioned him, the man allegedly denied the accusations and tried to delete the evidence.

Ching said he eventually admitted that he took a photo of her.

In response, Ching took out her phone and recorded a video of him.

During the incident at Plaza Singapura, an off-duty officer stepped in to assist Ching, advising her to call the police.

Ching said the man begged her to forgive him and claimed that he has a wife and child.

"That made me that much angrier, and sad, and disappointed, and all of it at once," she wrote.

When the police arrived, they told Ching that it isn't an offence to take a photo or video of anyone without their consent unless it is obscene or suggestive.

They also told her that since the videos or photos that he took were deleted, there was little they could do. However, they said that they would confiscate his phone, presumably for a deeper search for incriminating evidence.

Ching wrote on Instagram that this was not the first time she encountered something unsavoury.

According to her, she was allegedly molested on a train platform years ago, but the guy apparently got away with a warning.

She said:

"Why is it that people can do this, and walk away freely, and I have to live iwth the fear and anxiety constantly?"

Ching subsequently posted a video of the alleged perpetrator on Instagram but later took it down, at the request of the man's family.

She also posted a video of herself, where she was visibly emotional while recounting the incident.

Ching said that she has lodged a police report about the incident.

Ching is a local actress who has appeared in television shows like "Reunion" and "Tanglin".

All photos: @shuyiching/Instagram.