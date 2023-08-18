Back

Shopping trolley spotted on North East Line train

Is this allowed?

Sulaiman Daud | August 18, 2023, 12:27 AM

An unusual sight greeted commuters on a crowded MRT train on the North East Line on Aug. 17 — a shopping trolley.

Photo from a Mothership reader.

According to a Mothership reader, when he boarded the train at around 7:00pm at Farrer Park, the trolley was already on board.

It was unclear where the trolley came from.

According to the reader, the commuter holding on to the trolley disembarked at Serangoon Station with it.

"This allowed meh?" he said.

Mothership has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

Top image from a Mothership reader.

