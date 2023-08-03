Back

Man, 54, seen verbally abusing Shashlik Restaurant staff, to represent himself & contest all 4 charges

He will be representing himself.

Joshua Lee | August 03, 2023, 03:41 PM

The man who was filmed spewing profanities at a staff of Shashlik Restaurant was handed four charges in court on Thursday (Aug. 3).

The man, Greg Austin Lynn, 54, was charged with two counts of intentionally harassing the staff.

Lynn was also charged with one count of using criminal force by allegedly pushing the staff.

The last charge was one count of refusing to sign a police statement on Jun. 20 at the Tanglin Police Division Headquarters.

He will be contesting all four charges.

He also said he would be representing himself, in lieu of engaging a legal counsel.

Lynn will return to court on Aug. 11.

What happened?

The incident took place on Jun. 18.

Lynn was apparently the person caught on video screaming at the staff and threatening to close down the establishment.

The profanity-laden spiel, as recorded, went:

"I will drop every f**king last one of you.

Now, f**k off! And back the f**k off!

I will close your establishment down and I will f**k every family member you've got from here to China you little b**ch.

Because I own China too! F**k you!"

The video clip was sent in by a Mothership reader who said the man's outburst was uncalled for and racist.

Following the incident, co-owner of Shashlik Restaurant, Alan Tan, told Mothership that the man had arrived after the kitchen had closed and demanded to be served.

"As the customer did not accept any explanations that we are unable to serve him, he became aggressive and started hurling abusive language at us," said Tan.

Top image: Mothership reader

