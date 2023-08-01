Shanti Pereira wins gold in women's 200m at Berlin meet, beating European champion

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira has followed up her triumphant form in Asia with a victory in the first leg of her European tour.

The Singaporean sprinter claimed gold in the 200m at the Mittsommernacht Athletics meet in Charlottenburg, Berlin, on Jul. 30 with a timing of 23.32 seconds, according to The Straits Times.

In doing so, she beat out Gina Luckenkemper from Germany, the current European 100m and 4x100m relay champion.

The form of her life

The 26-year-old continues to be in the form of her life, with this marking her latest triumph in a string of victories this year, following her most recent wins in the 100m and 200m at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier in July.

Her efforts also ended Singapore's 16-year medal drought at the regional meet.

Prior to that, Pereira became the first Singaporean woman to achieve the sprint double at the 32nd Cambodia SEA Games in May, taking home her first gold medal in the 100m, while defending her crown in the 200m event.

As a mark of incredible consistency and steady improvement, the sprinter has rewritten the 100m national record six times in 2023 alone.

She has also broken the national mark for the 200m thrice in this time period.

Upcoming events for Shanti

Next up on Pereira's European campaign will be the Folksam Grand Prix in Malmo, Sweden, on Aug. 5 before she travels to Copenhagen on Aug. 9.

She will then compete in the World Athletics Championships on Aug. 19 in Budapest.

After that, it will be back to Asia for Pereira, who will seek to assert her dominance in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8.

She holds the fastest times for an Asian sprinter for both the 100m (11.20s) and the 200m (22.69s) this season.

All the best.

Related articles

Top image from v_shantipereira on Instagram.