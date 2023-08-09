SBS Transit staff decorates bicycle with multiple S'pore flags every Aug. for past 13 years

A man in Singapore has decorated his bicycle with multiple Singapore flags every August each year for more than decade to show his love for the country.

Tradition for past 13 years

In fact, this has been Abdul Majeed's tradition for the month of August for the past 13 years, according to SBS Transit's Aug. 9, 2023 Facebook post:

"For the past 13 years, Abdul Majeed, our Garaging Personnel, a beacon of patriotism, has been decking out his bicycle with national flags every August."

His love for Singapore runs so deep that even his helmet is red.

Don't be afraid to say "hi" if you see Uncle Majeed riding around on his bicycle.

SBS Transit said he often pauses to take photos with curious onlookers when he is riding around his neighbourhood.

Happy National Day

