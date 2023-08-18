Rosmah to travel to S'pore for grandchild's birth

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister and now convicted felon Najib Razak, will be traveling to Singapore on Aug 18 after her passport was temporarily released.

Rosmah's application to have her passport temporarily released was granted by a three member Court of Appeal on Aug 17, according to The New Straits Times.

She will be traveling to Singapore where her daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, currently resides with her husband and two young sons.

This time, Rosmah applied for her passport to be released from Aug 18 - 23, Aug 26 to Sep 6 and finally Sep 9 to Oct 31.

Her stated reason for visiting Singapore is to meet with her daughter, who is expecting her third child at the end of August.

The deputy public prosecutor on Rosmah's case has confirmed that prosecution had been served a copy of Rosmah's application, and that the matter would be heard on Aug 18.

Rosmah's affidavit was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying that the prosecution did not have any objection to her application.

This is the fourth time she has had her passport temporarily released to travel to Singapore since it was impounded in 2019.

Her last visit was in June 2023, and she also spent six weeks in the country to celebrate Hari Raya with her family.

Charges

The reason for the staggered dates is because she has promised to return to Malaysia to attend court proceedings related to 12 money laundering charges involving RM7.09 million (S$2.07 million), as well as five charges of tax evasion, according to Free Malaysia Today.

In September 2022 she was found guilty of soliciting bribes, and has been sentenced to 10 years in jail as well as a RM970 million fine (S$305 million ).

She is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile Najib, who was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in 2022, is in court facing four charges of abuse of power and 21 charges of money laundering related to RM2.28 billion (S$667 million ) of 1MDB funds.

