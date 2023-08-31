Phone repairman in S'pore finds intimate photos of customer's fiancee, forwards them to himself

When repairing a customer's phone, a shop assistant accessed a Telegram chat between the latter and his fiancee, scrolling through the media gallery until he found intimate images and videos of her.

He then forwarded the media to himself in a separate chat, but his actions were discovered when the customer noticed the new chat window in Telegram with the forwarded media.

After the customer's attempts to confront the repairman were unsuccessful, he reported him to the police instead.

The man, Loo Lung Tat, 26, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing intimate images and recordings without consent and another charge of obstructing the course of justice by deleting the chat and uninstalling the Telegram app on his phone.

A third charge was taken into consideration for the sentencing.

Loo was sentenced to three months and six weeks' imprisonment on Aug. 29 (Tuesday).

The names of his victims are protected by a gag order.

The incident

According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when Loo was working as a mobile technician at High Tech Mobile at Bugis Junction.

On Jan. 10, the customer, a 30-year-old man, accidentally dropped his phone, a OnePlus 7 Pro, and wanted the screen repaired.

His fiancee brought the phone to the shop at Bugis Junction on his behalf, at around noon the next day.

She handed the phone to the shop assistant, Loo, who was tasked to repair it, and also provided him the password.

Loo replaced the phone's LCD screen on the day itself, and then checked if it was working properly.

However, after confirming the phone was in working condition, he did not stop using it, even though he knew he was not authorised to access the data on any customers' phones.

Loo opened the Telegram application, and saw that the first chat window was between the customer and his fiancee.

He accessed the chat and scrolled through its media gallery till he found nude and intimate images and videos of the man's fiancee.

He then selected about 40 of such images to forward to himself, before realising that he was unable to do so as the customer did not have his contact saved.

After that, Loo saved his number on the customer's phone, and forwarded the images to himself.

This included at least three nude images of the fiancee.

Loo later claimed he had forwarded the images because he was feeling "stressed at work".

He also said he was upset after having broken up with his own girlfriend in November 2020.

The phone was returned on the same day.

How he got found out

At around 6pm, the customer was using the Telegram application on his phone when he noticed a new chat window with a user named "Jacky".

As he did not know such a person, he decided to open the chat window.

However, he was shocked to find that multiple intimate images of his fiancee had been sent in that chat to Jacky.

He immediately typed to ask Jacky who he was, but did not get a reply. And when he tried to call Jacky, the call was declined.

At this point, Loo knew he had been caught in the act, and was scared and nervous.

Afraid that the customer would confront him, Loo deleted the entire chat and uninstalled the Telegram application on his own phone.

He hoped that by removing the photos which served as evidence of his illegal actions, he would not get reported to the police.

However, the customer called the police shortly after and Loo was arrested that very day.

The customer had also taken a screenshot of the Telegram chat history before Loo could delete it.

Took advantage of customer's trust to satisfy lust: Prosecution

Asking for a sentence of seven to nine months' jail, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said that Loo had taken advantage of the trust that the customer had given him to "satisfy his own lust".

"He not only violated his customer's privacy by viewing the customer's intimate communications and photos with his fiancee but went one step further to send these intimate photos to his own account, for his own viewing pleasure later," Ng added.

Ng pointed out that the customer's fiancee was "entirely identifiable" in the images, which included her name and photos of her face.

He also said that despite being caught in the act, Loo refused to admit his wrongdoing, but took active steps to remove evidence and prevent the police from getting involved.

"Having committed the offence and having tried to avoid facing the consequences, the accused must now serve his time," Ng concluded.

Top image via Unsplash.