Putin offers 'sincere condolences' over plane crash that reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his "sincere condolences to the families of all the victims" of the plane crash a day earlier that reportedly killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and other senior members of the Wagner paramilitary group.

The Russian leader described the crash as a "tragedy" in televised comments on Aug. 24, AFP reported.

The crash reportedly killed Prigozhin, as well as other nine people on board, and occurred exactly two months after the paramilitary leader led a rebellion against Moscow's top military brass.

The rebellion was seen as a major threat to Putin's rule, observers noted.

Speculation of a possible assassination has grown as investigators have been silent.

Putin paid tribute

But Putin acknowledged Prigozhin's contribution to Russia under the current leader.

Putin also said: "I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 90s. He was a man of complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results."

This was a contrast to comments Putin made barely two months ago in an address to Russians.

During the Wagner rebellion on June 23 to 24, in which he warned against "civil war", Putin had called Prigozhin a "traitor"

Putin previously regarded Prigozhin as his ally, as he said on Thursday that the Wagner members who had died in the crash had made a "significant contribution" to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

They had shared a common cause, Putin said, adding: "We remember that, we know that, and we will not forget that."

Scepticism about crash being an accident

In response to the crash, Ukraine's president made a reference to Putin.

"I think everyone knows who this concerns," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, and insisted Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident.

Western leaders are also doubtful about the crash being an accident.

"There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind," said US President Joe Biden, after having said he did not know what happened.

Top photo via TASS