Spain football president kisses World Cup-winning player without her consent, refuses to resign amid controversy

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president, Luis Rubiales, has come under fire after his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final.

Following Spain's win over England in the final, Rubiales gave an unsolicited kiss to Spain's Forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

According to the BBC, Rubiales also grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle, with the Queen of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter nearby.

While Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday, Aug. 21, he refused to resign as the president of RFEF.

His conduct led to the Spanish government starting legal proceedings to suspend him as the football federation president.

FIFA, the world's football governing body, also opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Aug. 24.

What happened at the finals

On Aug. 21, Spain's National Women's Team clinched the coveted World Cup title when they sealed a 1-0 win over England's Lionesses in Sydney, Australia.

During the medal presentation ceremony, Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips, which was caught on camera.

Me dicen que este video del presidente de la federación espaÑola de fútbol, Luís Rubiales, no hay que hacerlo rular, y lo están censurando ¿Asqueroso? Es poco pic.twitter.com/A5548h6Eyj — VIQUI ||☆|| (@viquirepublica) August 20, 2023

The concerning fact here is the nonchalant manner Rubiales behaves towards Hermoso. The FA president does this on the biggest stage of the sport with royalty and officials near him, surrounded by cameras. Very disturbing, and frankly, concerning. pic.twitter.com/Hh89dfWX4S — SHE scores bangers (@SHEscoresbanger) August 20, 2023

In a livestream afterwards, Hermoso said that she "didn't like it", reported the Guardian.

However, in the comments later provided to the media, she "appeared" to clarify her position by describing the act as a "natural gesture of affection".

Many criticised Rubiales' actions, with the minister of equality Irene Montero posting on Twitter that it was "a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis... and that we cannot normalise it".

BBC said that Spain's sports minister, Miquel Iceta, told Spanish public radio that it was "unacceptable" for Rubiales to kiss Hermoso.

Said sorry

On Aug. 21, Rubiales apologised, admitting he was "completely wrong".

He also apologised for grabbing his crotch while celebrating in the VIP area with Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter nearby.

"I want to apologise without reservation for eerything that happened in the box, when in a moment of euphoria I grabbed that part of my body that you have already seen," Rubiales said.

"Of course I have to apologise, to the Queen, and to everyone who has felt offended."

Rubiales refused to step down as president

However, after his apology, Rubiales said he would not resign as president of RFEF, standing by the kiss he gave Hermoso.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," Rubiales told a general assembly called by RFEF, BBC reported. "A social assassination is taking place."

Rubiales added that he was ready to be "vilified" to defend his ideals and that he did not "deserve this manhunt [he had] been suffering".

According to the BBC, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Rubiales' initial apology was "not enough," second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz called for his resignation.

Despite reports in Spain that suggested Rubiales' resignation, he vowed to "fight until the end".

Claimed it was mutual and consensual

He also defended his kiss with Hermoso, stating that it was "mutual" and "consensual", BBC wrote.

Rubiales claimed he was trying to console Hermoso after England keeper Mary Earps saved her late penalty.

He claimed that Hermoso was the one who lifted him up, and he asked her for a "little peck", which she apparently said "okay".

"It was a spontaneous kiss. Mutual, euphoric and consensual," he said. "That's the key. A consensual 'peck' is enough to get me out of here?"

Hermoso's statement denies kiss was consensual

In her statement on Twitter, Hermoso shared that Rubiales' recount of the incident was "categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated".

"I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual. I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident".

Hermoso said she was not respected and felt like "a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on [her] part".

She also shared that she had been under "continuous pressure" to make a statement that would justify Rubiales' actions.

Hermoso concluded that she has "zero tolerance for these behaviours" and stated that she will not play for the Spanish National Team while "the current leaders remain".

Reuters reported that all 23 women from the World Cup winning squad and 32 other squad members said they would not play international games while Rubiales remains the head of the RFEF.

Spanish government and FIFA's response

While the Spanish government cannot fire Rubiales, they have begun legal proceedings to seek the suspension of him, reported ESPN on Aug. 25.

"The government starts today the procedure so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Sport Court and if the Sport Court agrees, I can announce that we will suspend Mr Rubiales from his functions," Victor Frances, head of the state-run National Sports Council, said in a news conference.

FIFA's disciplinary committee has also opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales for the kiss, FIFA said in a statement on Aug. 24.

The organisation reiterated its "unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary".

Top photos via SHE scores bangers/Twitter and ESPN FC/Twitter