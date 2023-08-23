Poly student, 24, scams 147 victims S$360,600, flees to Thailand & returns, gets jail

After making off with S$360,600 from 147 victims through Carousell scams over five weeks, a polytechnic student fled to Thailand with his girlfriend — only to return to Singapore after being wanted for almost two weeks.

Teo Jun Hao, 24, was arrested at Changi Airport with his girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa Chew, on Oct. 25, 2022.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in jail on Aug. 22, 2023, after pleading guilty to one count of cheating and two counts of acquiring and concealing benefits from criminal conduct.

Ran a scam on Carousell selling mobile phones

According to court documents, Teo was a third-year polytechnic student at the time of his offence.

Operating under the username "ltjhx" on Carousell, Teo decided to perpetrate a mobile phone scam to fund his illegal online gambling habits on Carousell sometime in August 2022.

Teo had no mobile phone stock but put up sales listings for new Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip handphones at discounted rates on the e-commerce platforms.

His Carousell account, created in 2020, had multiple positive reviews as Teo often asked his friends from his polytechnic to help him write fictitious reviews to boost the account's "business reputation", which would make it "look more believable" to "entice the victims".

Between Aug. 27 and Oct. 1, 2022, Teo cheated 147 victims of S$360,600.

None of the victims received their mobile phones after making payments.

Transferred money into his girlfriend's bank account

On Sep. 8 and 16, 2022, Teo transferred a total of S$7,900 from his bank account to Chew's.

He did not tell her how he obtained the money.

Chew withdrew S$6,000 in cash under Teo's instructions and handed him the cash.

She also transferred the remaining S$1,900 back to Teo.

Teo used the S$6,000 cash to purchase e-cigarette pods and S$1,900 for remote gambling.

Suspected bank account was frozen, fled to Thailand

Around Sep. 28, 2022, Teo suspected that the authorities froze his bank account, and he "panicked".

He decided to flee to Bangkok, Thailand, with Chew.

He thought more victims would come forward to lodge police reports against him and intended to "buy time" in Thailand by using the money he scammed out of the victims to gamble, claiming that he hoped to use any winnings to refund the victims.

He asked Chew to book tickets to Bangkok, and the pair left Singapore on Sep. 28.

The two left Singapore with S$20,000 in cash they withdrew on Sep. 28 from Teo's bank account, a gold chain valued at S$14,734 and a second gold chain valued at S$18,101.

Got Lim's help to move the money around

While in Thailand, Teo asked his friend, 24-year-old Bryan Lim Teng Siang, who he had known since secondary school, for help.

Teo wanted Lim, a second-year university student, to help him conceal the money he received from the victims to evade detection.

He instructed Lim to receive money from him and transfer the money to Chew or other individuals in batches to safe-keep the funds for him.

Between Sep. 28 and Oct. 1, 2022, Teo transferred S$64,145 from his bank account to Lim's bank account.

On Teo's instructions, Lim transferred part of the money to Chew's bank account and to someone named "Nicholas".

On Oct. 1, Lim also handed S$15,100 in cash to an unknown man known as "ang moh" at a void deck in Tampines.

Lim kept S$7,925 as a commission for assisting Teo and kept S$25,000 in cash under his bed for safekeeping.

During investigations, only S$40,635.62 was recovered by the police, including from bank accounts and the cash found under Lim's bed.

Not his first offence

The prosecution noted that Teo is a repeat offender, previously convicted of perpetrating similar online scams.

In 2016, he cheated victims of S$5,442 by pretending to sell sports shoes online.

Teo was sentenced to 24 months' probation in 2017 but breached his probation conditions and was resentenced to the reformative training centre in December 2017 instead.

"It is clear that Teo has had difficulty staying out of crime," the prosecutor said, adding that Teo had been given numerous opportunities to rehabilitate himself but has continued to show disregard for authority.

The prosecutor also pointed out that Teo's deliberate choice to flee the jurisdiction shows his lack of remorse.

