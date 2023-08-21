S$14,000 income ceiling for singles & families buying resale Plus flats from mid-2024

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee provided more details about the new public housing framework -- "Standard", "Plus" and "Prime" -- in a speech at a post-National Day Rally conversation on Aug. 21.

This framework will replace the prevailing mature/non-mature estate classification from mid-2024 onwards.

Resale income ceiling of S$14,000 for singles, families for Plus flats

The Plus model is a new category of flats that will be built in choicer locations in different regions, that are near transport nodes and other amenities.

Lee reiterated that the Plus model makes flats at choicer locations within each region more affordable and keeps our system fair.

For fairness, while Plus flats come with more subsidies, they also come with restrictions like a 10-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP).

Owners of Plus flats are not allowed to rent out the whole flat at any point.

Such restrictions serve to deter those who intend to "flip" the flats for quick gains or rent them out for long-term yields.

The Plus flats are kept affordable and inclusive over time with certain resale conditions.

Firstly, there will be a 30-month wait-out period for private property owners.

A S$14,000 income ceiling will be posed to both families and singles.

This income ceiling is the same as the current BTO income ceiling for families, which now covers eight in 10 Singaporean households, Lee said at the post-rally conversation.

Singles will be allowed to buy resale Plus flats of all sizes.

Except for the subsidy recovery which will only apply to the first owners, these conditions will apply to subsequent buyers, to keep flats affordable beyond first sale, Lee said.

A summary of Standard, Plus and Prime framework is shown below:

Under the new classification, singles will be able to buy 2-room flexi BTO flats across all projects – Standard, Plus and Prime.

Singles under the income ceiling of S$7,000 will also be able to purchase 2-room Prime flats on the resale market.

"Together, these moves will provide singles a wider range of options on the resale market," Lee said.

Enhanced subsidies for Plus flats

Lee also explained how subsidies for Plus flats work:

For example, a 4-room BTO flat in a central region and near an MRT station might be priced at S$650,000 in today's market, before grants.

In the future, under the Plus model, the flats will receive additional subsidies to make them more affordable.

Additionally, Lee said that tighter resale restrictions would help to keep the price down.

Ultimately, he estimated the Plus flat would be priced at S$550,000, before grants.

Lee emphasised that this model would make the flat more affordable for typical middle-income families (earning S$9,000), and put it within reach of couples who earn less (S$7,000).

"This will ensure more social mixing and reduce the risk of social stratification based on where you live. This is a fairer system," he added.

Priority for first-timers, parents and married couples under new framework

First-timers will continue to enjoy two ballot chances for all BTO projects under the new framework, Lee said.

First-timer parents and married couples who have not bought properties before, will enjoy three ballot chances.

They will also enjoy priority under the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme (FPPS) for all projects, Prime, Plus, or Standard.

Currently, this group of families are given first priority when applying for four-room and smaller BTO flats in non-mature estates.

Once the new classification kicks in, they will benefit from first priority across all Standard flats islandwide instead, Lee said.

"This mean that first-timer parents and married couples should be able to select a flat after fewer attempts, and have more choice, in more locations," he added.

More Plus flats in developed estates, near central locations

Lee stated that more Plus projects will be launched in developed estates and near central locations.

Examples of estates where Plus flats could be launched include Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Clementi, Toa Payoh, Bedok, as well as Queenstown, Bukit Merah, and Kallang-Whampoa.

Top image from Desmond Lee on Instagram / HDB on Facebook.