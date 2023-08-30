Adoption drives, free photo booth & pet contests happening at The Star Vista from now till Sep. 10

Pawrents, you’re in for a treat.

Apart from the usual walks in the park, bring your furkids and experience a series of specially curated pet fairs at The Star Vista from now till Sep. 10.

Organised annually by The Star Vista, this year’s Pets Social Ground 2023’s theme – A Space Pawdyssey – sees a variety of space-themed activities, from pet adoption drives, pet contests, photo booths, to workshops and talks.

Here are some of the upcoming event highlights that you can expect:

Purrfect Pawdyssey

Happening across the weekend, you can expect to meet fellow pet-lovers while shopping for pet goodies, customisable accessories, treats and health supplements for your fur babies.

There will also be pet adoption drives, bird performances, photo booths, talks and space-themed workshops for you to attend.

Did I mention that admission is free, and pets are more than welcome?

Your furkids will also stand a chance to win prizes for themselves by participating in pet contests – Grumpiest Whiskers Battle, Speedy Hamster Dash, Interstellar Best Dressed contest.

Time to let them earn their keep.

Date: Sep. 1 to 3 and Sep. 8 to 10

Time: 10am to 9pm

Location: The Star Plaza, B1 & Tentage, L2 (in front of WATAMI)

Paws & Pose: Yoga with Your Pet

For the yogis among us, the only thing better than yoga is yoga with your pet.

In this event, yoga instructors from Yoga Inc will be guiding you to stretch alongside your pet.

Date: Sep. 2 (Sat)

Time: 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Location: Tentage, L2 (in front of WATAMI)

Fee: S$35* admits one pax + one furkid

*Admission fee includes one pet goodie bag.

Get your tickets here.

Meet The Parrots

The parrots from Birdies and Family Singapore will be performing on-site, and there’ll be an exclusive meet-and-greet.

Admission is free so this is the perfect chance to snap a photo with them.

Date: Sep. 9, 2023 (Sat)

Time: 10.30am to 6pm

Venue: The Star Plaza, B1

Largest Display of Pet Lick Art

As its name suggests, pet lick art sees your pets licking a canvas to create art.

To try this, all you have to do is redeem the lick art kit from L2 Tentage and the crew will guide you through it.

Once your pet’s artwork is completed and dried, the crew will hang it on the display wall.

You’ll be glad to know that your pet’s craft will be part of a new Singapore Book of Records for the largest display of pet lick art, with the official ceremony taking place on Sep. 10.

Dates:

Participation Period: Sep. 1 to 3 and Sep. 8 to 10

Official Ceremony: Sep. 10, 5pm

Location: Tentage, L2 (in front of WATAMI)

Paw Wishes Under The Star

Beyond all the lively happenings, pet owners can pen down their wishes for their pets on the Wall of Stars.

The Star Vista will be making a charitable donation of 10 cents to participating animal welfare groups for every wish penned down.

You can be a part of this initiative by simply redeeming a star sticker from the ClubPets booth at The Star Plaza, B1.

Participation Period: Sep. 1 to 3 and Sep. 8 to 10

Venue: The Star Plaza, B1

Treats for all

From now till Sep. 10, you can also stand a chance to receive a pets goodie bag* consisting of pet food and treats worth up to S$20.

All you have to do is present a receipt of your spending at any F&B outlet in The Star Vista, alongside a receipt from either The Pet Safari, or the Pets Fair.

Besides pampering your pets, The Star Vista is also offering rewards for paw-rents too – redeem a S$10 The Star Vista gift voucher when you spend a minimum of S$100* in the mall, excluding the Pets Fair.

*T&Cs apply.

Cover photo courtesy of The Star Vista