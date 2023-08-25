This S’porean found the perfect mooncakes to gift her fussy parents this Mid-Autumn

Gifting food is not my love language.

The thing is, I get it. It’s the way Chinese families show love: by distributing bak kwa on Chinese New Year, and getting together for communal tangyuan during the Winter Solstice.

I get it, I’m just not good at it. (My parents were particularly unimpressed with my selection of pineapple tarts last CNY.)

Fortunately, this Mid-Autumn season, I’ve found the perfect mooncakes to satisfy my eternally dissatisfied parents.

Long story short: Eu Yan Sang mooncakes. Here’s why.

Reason #1: Premium ingredients

As a thoroughly whitewashed millennial, I’ll be the first to admit that my knowledge of Asian superfoods is, at best, lacking.

Still, even I can recognise ingredients like ginseng, bird’s nest, and goji berries. The first especially, which my mum will occasionally include in soups and insist it makes them about 10,000 times more nutritious.

Enter Eu Yan Sang’s Mooncakes. Depending on which of the four flavours you choose, there are mooncakes with premium ingredients like ginseng, bird’s nest, goji berries, roselle, ruby dates, and more.

Sure to suit even the most atas tastebuds. Plus, they’re less heaty than mooncakes of your typical egg-yolk/snowskin/Mao Shan Wang variety.

Here’s the selection:

Reason #2: Recognisable brand

Every Chinese person worth their salt knows Eu Yan Sang.

I’m not typically one to stick to brands, but it’s undoubtedly the place to get Chinese foodstuffs and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Bird’s nest for grandparents? Liang cha for a sore throat? Eu Yan Sang all the way, man.

With its 140-year history, there are few places more reliable when it comes to buying a high-quality, high-value gift.

And if they’re not a ginseng person, well, at least they can’t call you cheap.

Reason #3: Discount season

If there’s one thing that impresses an Asian parent more than good-ass food, it’s a good-ass deal.

Pro tip: sign up as a Eu Yan Sang Eu Rewards member to snag the best discounts. Eu Rewards members enjoy 30 per cent off mooncake gift sets, while non-members get 25 per cent off.

And if you’re really looking to impress mum and dad, consider Eu Yan Sang’s Mid-Autumn gift sets, which come paired with extra goodies like fragrant Tuo Cha and bottled premium bird’s nest.

Plus, you can get a free Aloe Vera Snow Fungus Bird’s Nest worth S$39.90 with every purchase of two gift sets.

Interested? Click here to place your order and immediately become your parent’s favourite child this Mid-Autumn.

And if you’d like to taste test these mooncakes for yourself first, good news. Eu Yan Sang is offering free mooncake sampling at these stores from Aug. 24:

Writing this Eu Yan Sang-sponsored article reminded this writer that she should probably buy some mooncakes for her in-laws, too.

Top photo courtesy of Eu Yan Sang