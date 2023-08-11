Paradise Hotpot at Compass One has individual hotpot buffet from S$18.90++

Paradise Hotpot at Compass One is having a new promotion for their individual hotpot with buffet prices starting from S$18.90++ per person.
Value and premium sets
Opened by Paradise Group (the same people behind Beauty In The Pot), the restaurant offers two different sets — value and premium set.
The value set offers ingredients like:
- Sliced pork belly
- Sliced pork collar
- Sliced chicken thigh
- Marinated sliced chicken breast
- Pork and chives dumpling
- Fried beancurd skin
- Alaskan crab stick
- Fried fish skin
- Homemade Teochew style fishball
- Chinese cabbage
- Chinese spinach
- Mushrooms
Meanwhile, the more expensive premium set offers premium meat and seafood including U.S. beef, U.S. kurobuta pork, ebiko prawn paste and scallops.
There is also a station where you can make your own dipping sauces.
Soup bases
There are eight soup bases to choose from:
- Spicy Szechuan
- Tom yum
- Herbal chicken
- Authentic pork bone
- Tomato with sweet corn
- Cordycep flower with mushroom
- Korean kimchi
- Teochew style
We opted for the kimchi soup and pork bone broth.
The pork bone soup was, in one word, heavenly.
It reminded us of a good, hearty bowl of tonkotsu ramen soup.
Meanwhile, the kimchi soup was also another gratifying choice.
The fermented taste of kimchi was not too strong, and it was not too spicy either.
It felt like a lighter version of a kimchi stew and was a perfect base for adding some spice profile to the ingredients.
We recommend getting the pork belly, which helped to bring out the flavours of the soup.
There is also cooked food to munch on while you cook your hotpot dishes.
- Fried mantou with condensed milk
- Spam fries
- Fried radish cake
- Nuggets
- Fries
- Fried sausages
Do note that the buffet session lasts for 80 minutes, and the last order has to be made at the 60-minute mark.
@mothership.nova Paradise Hotpot 📍: Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, 03-05, S545078 ⏰: 11:30am to 8:30pm 🍴: Individual Hotpot Value Set from S$18.90 Individual Hotpot Premium Set from S$24.90 #hotpot #tiktoksg #fyp #sgfoodfestival #foodtok ♬ Feather - Sped Up - Sabrina Carpenter
Paradise Hotpot
Address: Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, #03-05, Singapore 545078
Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily
Top photos by Khine Zin Htet and Lee Wei Lin.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.