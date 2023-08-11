Back

Paradise Hotpot at Compass One has individual hotpot buffet from S$18.90++

My kind of paradise.

Khine Zin Htet | August 11, 2023, 07:51 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Paradise Hotpot at Compass One is having a new promotion for their individual hotpot with buffet prices starting from S$18.90++ per person.

Value and premium sets

Opened by Paradise Group (the same people behind Beauty In The Pot), the restaurant offers two different sets — value and premium set.

The value set offers ingredients like:

  • Sliced pork belly

  • Sliced pork collar

  • Sliced chicken thigh

  • Marinated sliced chicken breast

  • Pork and chives dumpling

  • Fried beancurd skin

  • Alaskan crab stick

  • Fried fish skin

  • Homemade Teochew style fishball

  • Chinese cabbage

  • Chinese spinach

  • Mushrooms

Meanwhile, the more expensive premium set offers premium meat and seafood including U.S. beef, U.S. kurobuta pork, ebiko prawn paste and scallops.

There is also a station where you can make your own dipping sauces.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

Soup bases

There are eight soup bases to choose from:

  • Spicy Szechuan

  • Tom yum

  • Herbal chicken

  • Authentic pork bone

  • Tomato with sweet corn

  • Cordycep flower with mushroom

  • Korean kimchi

  • Teochew style

We opted for the kimchi soup and pork bone broth.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

The pork bone soup was, in one word, heavenly.

It reminded us of a good, hearty bowl of tonkotsu ramen soup.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Meanwhile, the kimchi soup was also another gratifying choice.

The fermented taste of kimchi was not too strong, and it was not too spicy either.

It felt like a lighter version of a kimchi stew and was a perfect base for adding some spice profile to the ingredients.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

We recommend getting the pork belly, which helped to bring out the flavours of the soup.

There is also cooked food to munch on while you cook your hotpot dishes.

  • Fried mantou with condensed milk

  • Spam fries

  • Fried radish cake

  • Nuggets

  • Fries

  • Fried sausages

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Do note that the buffet session lasts for 80 minutes, and the last order has to be made at the 60-minute mark.

@mothership.nova Paradise Hotpot 📍: Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, 03-05, S545078 ⏰: 11:30am to 8:30pm 🍴: Individual Hotpot Value Set from S$18.90 Individual Hotpot Premium Set from S$24.90 #hotpot #tiktoksg #fyp #sgfoodfestival #foodtok ♬ Feather - Sped Up - Sabrina Carpenter

Paradise Hotpot

Address: Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, #03-05, Singapore 545078

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet and Lee Wei Lin.

Coroner rules death of NSF who shot himself, 21, as suicide, says being scammed S$10,000 'a tipping point'

The coroner said there were evidence that the NSF intended to take his own life and conveyed his condolences to the NSF's family.

August 11, 2023, 06:23 PM

S'pore-born surgeon & RI alumni, 40, shot dead in South Africa during Cape Town taxi strike

He was killed in front of his wife and 2-year-old son.

August 11, 2023, 05:55 PM

Joe Biden warns China a ‘ticking time bomb’ because of economic woes

He said ‘when bad folks have problems, they do bad things’.

August 11, 2023, 05:49 PM

2 presidential aspirants issue statements in response to writ of election

Gearing up.

August 11, 2023, 05:48 PM

S'porean man, 29, arrested for evading S$330,000 in duties & taxes for 1,946 duty-unpaid cigarette cartons

Court proceedings are ongoing.

August 11, 2023, 04:46 PM

Sri Lanka woman finds human finger inside chocolate bar after trying to chew 'bump'

It was a "fruit and nut" bar.

August 11, 2023, 04:45 PM

What happens if you can't or don't vote in the S'pore Presidential Election 2023 on Sep. 1?

Assuming more than one candidate stands nominated on Nomination Day.

August 11, 2023, 04:30 PM

S'pore Teachers' Day on Sep. 1 moved to Sep. 11 due to Presidential Election polling day

Teachers' Day will now fall on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023.

August 11, 2023, 04:06 PM

S'pore Presidential Election on Sep. 1, Nomination Day on Aug. 22

The deposit required for each nomination is S$40,500.

August 11, 2023, 03:27 PM

M'sia calls time on LGBT+ Swatch watches, anyone owning them faces up to 3 years' jail

The Malaysian government is banning LGBTQ branding on Swatch watches and packaging

August 11, 2023, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.