Paradise Hotpot at Compass One has individual hotpot buffet from S$18.90++

Paradise Hotpot at Compass One is having a new promotion for their individual hotpot with buffet prices starting from S$18.90++ per person.

Value and premium sets

Opened by Paradise Group (the same people behind Beauty In The Pot), the restaurant offers two different sets — value and premium set.

The value set offers ingredients like:

Sliced pork belly

Sliced pork collar

Sliced chicken thigh

Marinated sliced chicken breast

Pork and chives dumpling

Fried beancurd skin

Alaskan crab stick

Fried fish skin

Homemade Teochew style fishball

Chinese cabbage

Chinese spinach

Mushrooms

Meanwhile, the more expensive premium set offers premium meat and seafood including U.S. beef, U.S. kurobuta pork, ebiko prawn paste and scallops.

There is also a station where you can make your own dipping sauces.

Soup bases

There are eight soup bases to choose from:

Spicy Szechuan

Tom yum

Herbal chicken

Authentic pork bone

Tomato with sweet corn

Cordycep flower with mushroom

Korean kimchi

Teochew style

We opted for the kimchi soup and pork bone broth.

The pork bone soup was, in one word, heavenly.

It reminded us of a good, hearty bowl of tonkotsu ramen soup.

Meanwhile, the kimchi soup was also another gratifying choice.

The fermented taste of kimchi was not too strong, and it was not too spicy either.

It felt like a lighter version of a kimchi stew and was a perfect base for adding some spice profile to the ingredients.

We recommend getting the pork belly, which helped to bring out the flavours of the soup.

There is also cooked food to munch on while you cook your hotpot dishes.

Fried mantou with condensed milk

Spam fries

Fried radish cake

Nuggets

Fries

Fried sausages

Do note that the buffet session lasts for 80 minutes, and the last order has to be made at the 60-minute mark.

Paradise Hotpot

Address: Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, #03-05, Singapore 545078

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet and Lee Wei Lin.