S'pore tourist crosses path with critically endangered pangolin in Toa Payoh

A lucky tourist in Singapore recently encountered one of the Singapore's most elusive mammals in the unlikeliest of places — Toa Payoh.

"A fated encounter"

TikTok user @sarahmaylow took a video of a pangolin that passed her by on the side of the road just after midnight on Aug. 13.

She was brimming with excitement, and wrote that she felt like she had just met a "rare Pokémon".

Based on the latest estimate done by NParks in 2016, there are about 100 wild pangolins in Singapore.

In the video, the pangolin can be seen marching past her without pause.

At just an arm's length away, she was close enough to see the individual scales on the animal.

It barely acknowledged her presence and appeared to be thoroughly unbothered, which encouraged her to follow the animal for a few paces while filming.

Though she was actually headed to Marquee nightclub, the serendipitous encounter became the highlight of her night.

"Clubbing ended up being boring AF but I am so glad I went out that night," she wrote.

Thought it was a normal occurrence in Singapore

Low told Mothership she initially thought the animal was a cat, "with its long tail swinging from side to side".

Besides her, only a few foreign workers in the area seemed to notice the animal, but she didn't follow it to see where it go.

This was the first time she had met the creature in the flesh, so she whipped out her phone to film it "like a typical Millennial".

Based on its features, Low had the impression she had met an anteater, or maybe an armadillo.

She only realised the rarity of her encounter after looking it up.

"As I am a tourist, I thought it was a normal occurrence in Singapore till I actually googled about it the next day."

Low, who loves documenting her life in video form as a personal diary, shared it on TikTok to show her friends who follow her and did not expect the video took off.

The video has been watched more than 250,000 times.

Low also shared that she had kept her distance as she was not sure if there was any "protocol" to follow when meeting such animals, and had no idea if the pangolin was "vicious or fiesty".

After learning more about the animal, she said: "I believe more awareness should be made on pangolins to protect them."

Found far from closest forest patch

Some viewers of the video expressed concern that the pangolin was found in such an urban area, quite a distance from the closest forest patch.

The species is mainly distributed in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, but may also be found in other forested areas in Singapore.

They can sometimes wander into residential areas from nearby forests.

Additionally, as pangolins are slow-moving, they are prone to being injured or killed by vehicles in Singapore.

Highly endangered and trafficked

Sunda pangolins are native to Singapore.

They are shy, nocturnal mammals that will not attack humans.

When threatened, they can curl up into an armoured ball.

The pangolin is possibly the most heavily trafficked mammal in the illegal wildlife trade, and one of the most threatened species on this planet.

Poachers hunt them for its meat and scales, the latter of which is believed to have medicinal value.

It is listed as “Critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

What to do if you spot a pangolin

If you are also lucky enough to come across a pangolin in Singapore, you are encouraged to observe it from a distance and avoid touching, chasing or cornering them.

Members of the public are encouraged not to share its location publicly, but are welcome to document their sighting with the Pangolin Working Group.

The Pangolin Working Group studies the pangolin's behaviours and monitors its population in Singapore.

The group also advises members of the public to contact the NParks hotline (1800 476 1600) or Acres hotline (9783 7782) if they spot a pangolin in an urban environment where it does not belong, such as at a MRT station or near a shopping centre.

This is because the animal could be lost or tired and may need help returning to the forest.

You can read up more about Sunda pangolins in Singapore on Our Wild Neighbours website.

