Old Chang Kee with seating area opens in Block 712 AMK FairPrice Finest supermarket

Old Chang Kee has opened an outlet with a dine-in area in the FairPrice Finest Supermarket premise at Block 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6.

It is the first-ever Old Chang Kee outlet within NTUC FairPrice, the largest supermarket chain in Singapore, marking a milestone for the two home-grown brands to collaborate together.

The shared seating area can accommodate up to 30 persons.

The outlet will also serve braised bee hoon, dry mee siam and porridge, besides the usual fried fare.

The outlet opened on Aug. 28.

Curry puff giveaway

To mark the occasion, Old Chang Kee is giving away 200 pieces of its puffs per promotional day exclusively to NTUC Members who flash their NTUC Member App, NTUC Member Card or Trust Card at the Block 712 Ang Mo Kio outlet.

The promotion runs on:

Friday, Sep. 1 at 11am

Saturday, Sep. 2 at 3pm

Sunday, Sep. 3 at 5pm

NTUC Members can choose any one of the three puffs — Curry’O, Mushroom Chicken’O or Sardine’O — for the free puff giveaway.

NTUC Members can only redeem one free puff per promotional day each.

Other terms and conditions apply.

September 2023 promotion

Over a period of four weeks starting Sep. 4, there will be a purchase-with-purchase deal for the public in general.

Customers can buy selected items for S$1 each with every meal purchase — choice of braised bee hoon or dry mee siam or chicken porridge or century egg chicken porridge.

First week: Fishball Onstik

Second week: Cheezy Chicken Sausage Onstik

Third week: Chicken Nugget Onstik

Fourth week: Cheezy Chicken Ball Onstik

Each customer is entitled to one S$1 item purchase only, subjected to stocks availability.

All photos via Old Chang Kee