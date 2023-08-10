Back

11 students awarded bond-free scholarships from OCBC this year

They include an aspiring lawyer, a visual development artist, and a piano teacher.

Paul Rin | August 10, 2023, 11:49 AM

Events

11 outstanding young students have received bond-free scholarships from OCBC to further their studies at local tertiary institutions, the bank announced on Aug. 7.

These students will have the opportunity to pursue their passions and decide their own career paths, with no obligation to work for OCBC after they graduate.

Of the 11 scholarship recipients this year, two of them will be pursuing music-related degrees at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. The other recipients also include an aspiring lawyer and a visual development artist.

OCBC has been awarding bond-free scholarships since the 1950s, with more than 600 recipients since its inception. Many of them go on to work outside of the banking industry, the bank said.

Lee Hwee Boon, OCBC’s Head of Group Human Resources, said that seeing past recipients "contribute to their respective industries and the community inspires [OCBC] and drives [OCBC] to support such meaningful programmes that create a lasting impact on society."

In response to rising tuition rates, the bank has increased its commitment to its scholarship programmes over the years, with a current annual commitment of about S$1 million to support new and existing scholars, including bonded scholars.

The bank currently offers two bond-free scholarships — the OCBC Local Undergraduate Scholarship and the Children of Staff Scholarship.

The OCBC Local Undergraduate Scholarship is valued at S$11,000, and it is awarded to Singaporean students with outstanding academic performances, leadership qualities, active co-curriculum and community involvement, and will help fund their education at seven local tertiary institutes.

While the scholarship is bond-free, OCBC offers internships at the bank to the recipients so they can gain valuable working experience during their term breaks.

Recipients will also be involved in the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Top photos from OCBC's Facebook.

