OCBC banking services down in S'pore due to 'network issues'

UPDATE on Aug. 28 at 12:45pm: OCBC shared that the bank has restored all banking services, and we have updated this article accordingly.

All OCBC services banking services were down on Monday morning, Aug. 28 due to "network issues".

The bank announced on its website: "We are experiencing network issues at the moment. All of our banking services are currently unavailable. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working hard to bring things back to normal."

Mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity, and card services were not available.

The bank wrote on Facebook at around 9:40 am that it was facing technical issues with its systems that were impacting its banking channels.

In response to the post, some commenters said their cards were declined while trying to use them, especially during payment and while withdrawing cash, which caused embarrassment and inconvenience.

As of 10:33am, OCBC said its card and branch services have been restored.

As of 10:37am, its ATM services have been restored.

For any urgent transactions, customers can still visit OCBC branches, the bank said.

As of 12:45pm, a spokesperson from OCBC said,

"We have restored all our banking services. Our customers can perform banking transactions at our branches, ATMs, Internet and mobile banking platforms, and Velocity. Cards services have also been restored. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We want to assure them that their monies remained safe and customer data was secured throughout. We are investigating the cause of the technical problem and will provide an update as soon as we can. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Top image via Google Maps