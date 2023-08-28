Back

OCBC banking services down in S'pore due to 'network issues'

OCBC is working to restore operations.

Brenda Khoo | August 28, 2023, 11:27 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

UPDATE on Aug. 28 at 12:45pm: OCBC shared that the bank has restored all banking services, and we have updated this article accordingly.

All OCBC services banking services were down on Monday morning, Aug. 28 due to "network issues".

The bank announced on its website: "We are experiencing network issues at the moment. All of our banking services are currently unavailable. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working hard to bring things back to normal."

Mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity, and card services were not available.

The bank wrote on Facebook at around 9:40 am that it was facing technical issues with its systems that were impacting its banking channels.

In response to the post, some commenters said their cards were declined while trying to use them, especially during payment and while withdrawing cash, which caused embarrassment and inconvenience.

As of 10:33am, OCBC said its card and branch services have been restored.

As of 10:37am, its ATM services have been restored.

For any urgent transactions, customers can still visit OCBC branches, the bank said.

As of 12:45pm, a spokesperson from OCBC said,

"We have restored all our banking services. Our customers can perform banking transactions at our branches, ATMs, Internet and mobile banking platforms, and Velocity. Cards services have also been restored. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We want to assure them that their monies remained safe and customer data was secured throughout. We are investigating the cause of the technical problem and will provide an update as soon as we can. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Top image via Google Maps

1st & only live debate among presidential candidates at 9pm on Aug. 28

Tune in.

August 28, 2023, 12:47 PM

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to be jammed from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11, 2023, eve of Polling Day till school holidays end

Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, especially over the weekends, said ICA.

August 28, 2023, 12:06 PM

23 motorists, aged 20-49, charged in court for drink driving offences

When you drink, don't drive.

August 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

Cement from supposedly speeding truck splashes onto car at Crescent Road in Mountbatten

Stain can't be easily removed.

August 28, 2023, 03:37 AM

Salleh Marican urges S'poreans to ‘look beyond partisan politics’ & vote to strengthen ‘constitutional oversight’ of governance

The president will not be able to discharge his constitutional duties faithfully "if he is beholden to political parties for endorsement or support".

August 27, 2023, 09:24 PM

'I don't have the command of Mandarin to respond properly': Ng Kok Song on not replying to a question on Nomination Day

Ng shared his thoughts on the key moments of his campaign so far.

August 27, 2023, 07:40 PM

Partners in life 'in every sense': Tharman on why wife Jane is very involved in his presidential campaign

Tharman also shed some light on the process behind choosing a pineapple as his election symbol.

August 27, 2023, 07:40 PM

PM Lee addresses cost of living concerns & stresses on helping seniors age well at Teck Ghee National Day dinner

He gave a speech at the Teck Ghee National Day Celebration Dinner.

August 27, 2023, 06:29 PM

S'pore-based charity VIVA Foundation to hold concert at Botanic Gardens on Aug. 27 evening

Thai pop-opera group FIVERA and musical theatre actress Joanna Ampil will be performing on stage. 

August 27, 2023, 05:58 PM

McLaren driver skids & wrecks car along AYE after accident with taxi

The McLaren driver refused to be sent to the hospital.

August 27, 2023, 05:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.