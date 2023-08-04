NTU features its 12 campus cats on TikTok, instantly gains popularity points with prospective students

At the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), you get to see all sorts of wildlife.

After all, there's a reason why people call it Pulau NTU.

But did you know that besides boars, monkeys, and the occasional unhinged undergraduate, the campus is also home to a whole community of cats?

A TikTok video posted by NTU spotlights each of the school's 12 campus cats.

They are:

Simba

Bast

Sandy

Mimi

Albus

Kuro

Xiaohei

Smokey

Dora

Bandit & Flynn

Bibi

Cat slaves

The campus cats are cared for by their slaves volunteers from the NTU Cat Management Network (CMN), a student-run club dedicated to all things cat-related in NTU.

According to a spokesperson from CMN, the club comprises over 150 active volunteers, including students and faculty members.

In addition to feeding and caring for the cats daily, the volunteers also provide them with medical attention if needed and help them find their forever homes.

In the meantime, considering the comments section, it looks like the cats are certainly earning their keep.

Top image from NTUsg/TikTok