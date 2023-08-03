4D 1st prize no. 7545: Ages of presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song & fiancée Sybil Lau give punters joy

The ages of presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song and his fiancée, Sybil Lau, which are 75 and 45 respectively, featured in the combination that won the first prize in the 4D draw on Aug. 2, 2023.

For every S$1 that punters wagered on the "Big" bet, they won S$2,000.

For every S$1 that punters wagered on the "Small" bet, they won S$3,000.

Punters can choose to place a Big or Small bet, or both, but those who bet on Small bets will only win the prize if their 4D number appears in the top three prize categories.

Love story summarised

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Ng revealed that he and Lau met through a mutual friend in 2019.

The friend arranged for them to meet after Lau came across a video of Ng speaking about long-term investments and thought he had spoken well about the topic.

By the time the couple met, Ng had already been widowed for 14 years.

His wife passed away from cancer in 2005.

Their relationship deepened over time, especially after Ng supported Lau when her mother was coping with a serious illness.

When Lau told Ng that she reciprocated his feelings, the former GIC chief investment officer was so moved he shed tears of joy:

"I fell in love with Sybil early on. Once, she sent me a very moving voice message. When I found out she also felt the same way about me, I was so happy that I cried because I didn't think that I would find true love again at this age."

The couple plans to get married in 2024.

Lau, out of respect for Chinese customs, chose to postpone the wedding for three years following the passing of her mother in 2021.

They have obtained blessings from Ng's three children, of which two are older than Lau.

Top images via Andrew Koay & Singapore Pools