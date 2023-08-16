Back

NEA executive officer, 42, allegedly obtained & attempted to obtain S$24,420 loan from cleaning service company

He was given 15 charges for his alleged offences.

Winnie Li | August 16, 2023, 04:59 PM

A 42-year-old Singaporean man, who worked as an executive officer at the National Environment Agency (NEA), is facing 15 charges for allegedly committing corruption.

He was charged in court on Aug. 16, 2023.

Between May 2019 and April 2022, the accused, Ruzdiman Salhan Bin Mohamed Salim, had allegedly obtained and attempted to obtain gratification in the form of loans totalling S$24,420 from eight current and former employees of YS Yong Services Pte Ltd (YS).

According to the Building and Construction Authority website, the company offers various services, including housekeeping, cleansing, and pest control.

The gratifications served as inducements for Ruzdiman to show leniency during the quality assurance audit of cleaning works by YS for the routes under his inspection.

Court documents also revealed that two of the locations where Ruzdiman allegedly obtained the loans were Boon Lay and a car park near Block 897 Tampines Street 81.

Any person convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

