5 men, aged 31-60, to be charged in S'pore for dangerous driving, driving without due care

Causing injuries.

Belmont Lay | August 15, 2023, 05:31 PM

Five motorists, aged between 31 and 60, will be charged in court on Aug. 16.

Four men will be charged with driving without due care or reasonable

consideration, causing grievous hurt.

One man will be charged with dangerous driving causing hurt.

They had allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout or stop at signalised pedestrian crossings, causing other road users to suffer serious injury.

The cases are as follows:

On Jan. 19, 2023, a 60-year-old man was driving his van along Defu Lane 12 at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3, when he collided into a cyclist who was cycling across the road.

The man will be charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

On March 30, 2023, a 50-year-old man was driving his car along Central Exchange Green towards One North Crescent, when he failed to keep a proper lookout at the junction of Portsdown Road and failed to stop at the stop line.

He collided with a taxi which had the right of way, causing the taxi to spin before coming to a stop, and causing grievous hurt to the taxi driver.

The man will be charged with one count of driving without reasonable

consideration causing grievous hurt as the man was previously charged with

inconsiderate driving.

On April 10, 2023, a 31-year-old man was driving a van along Jalan Besar when he failed to conform to the red-light signal at the pedestrian crossing near the junction of Rowell Road, colliding into two elderly pedestrians who were crossing the road.

He will be charged for dangerous driving causing hurt.

On March 20, 2023, a 45-year-old man was driving a car along Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), when he failed to exercise care while changing lane.

The driver collided with a motorcycle which was travelling straight, causing the motorcyclist to sustain grievous hurt.

He will be charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

On Aug. 27, 2022, a 36-year-old man made a discretionary right turn at the signalised cross junction of Tampines Street 61 and Tampines Avenue 6, colliding into a pedestrian who was crossing the pedestrian crossing on green man.

The pedestrian sustained grievous hurt.

The driver will be charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt carries a penalty of a fine of up to S$5,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to four years, or both.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a penalty of a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Motorists convicted of these offences may also face disqualification from driving.

