Male motorcyclist, 27, dies after Sunday morning accident along CTE

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday morning, Aug. 20, following an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE).
A blue police tent was seen on the road, with a few police vehicles stopped on the centre lane.
A truck was seen beside the tent.
The police said they were alerted at 6:25am to an accident on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway, after the Braddell Road exit.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a paramedic pronounced the male motorcyclist dead at the scene.
A 57-year-old male truck driver is assisting with police investigations.
Top photo via Shin Min Daily News
