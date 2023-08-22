Back

Male motorcyclist, 27, dies after Sunday morning accident along CTE

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 6:25am.

Belmont Lay | August 22, 2023, 12:19 AM

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday morning, Aug. 20, following an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE).

A blue police tent was seen on the road, with a few police vehicles stopped on the centre lane.

A truck was seen beside the tent.

The police said they were alerted at 6:25am to an accident on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway, after the Braddell Road exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a paramedic pronounced the male motorcyclist dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old male truck driver is assisting with police investigations.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

