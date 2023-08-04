Back

2-room Tiong Bahru flat in quaint, prime location sold for S$585,000

48.5 years of lease remaining.

Belmont Lay | August 04, 2023, 05:22 PM

A two-room HDB resale flat in Tiong Bahru was sold for S$585,000.

This marks a new record price for this flat type.

The two-room flat has a remaining lease of 48 years and six months, which means it has crossed the halfway mark -- a psychological threshold -- of its 99-year lease.

The low-floor unit is located in Block 43 Moh Guan Terrace, a four-storey walk-up apartment.

99.co reported that the flat is not on the fourth storey.

The lease for that block commenced in 1973.

Unconventional unit

The HDB resale price portal states that the floor area of the two-room Moh Guan Terrace unit is 67sqm (721sqft).

This is the same size as a resale three-room flat in Ang Mo Kio -- a mature estate -- which is marketed for about S$390,000, with about 56 years of its lease left.

The per square feet price of around S$811 for the Moh Guan Terrace flat is higher than other three-room flats island-wide, but the Tiong Bahru location is considered prime and central and within a few minutes' drive to the city centre.

Newer three-room HDB BTO flats these days are about 69sqm (743sqft), while new two-room flexi flats are at most about 48sqm (517sqft).

Flats with shorter leases

Flats with remaining leases that are running out are subject to stricter financing requirements.

One condition for full financing from HDB is that the remaining lease of the flat should cover the youngest owner up to age 95.

Subjected to such conditions, and with a smaller pool of buyers, older flats with shorter remaining leases might experience depreciation of prices.

Buyers of such flats tend to be homeowners who have downgraded from private property, or even yuppies.

