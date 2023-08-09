Back

Body of 35-year-old man, reported missing at Punggol Jetty, found in waters

The man was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2023.

Fiona Tan | August 09, 2023, 02:55 PM

The Singapore Police Force found the body of the 35-year-old man who went missing at Punggol Jetty on Aug. 6, 2023.

Pronounced dead

SPF informed Mothership on Aug. 8 that the man's body was retrieved from the waters near Punggol Jetty on the same day.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Suspected to have drowned

The police said on Aug. 6 that they were alerted at 3:45pm to a case of suspected drowning near Punggol Jetty, where the 35-year-old man was reported missing.

Following the report, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), SPF, and SCDF commenced a search and rescue operation.

An eyewitness said the area from the Northshore Plaza park connector to Punggol Settlement was cordoned off during that time.

Top image via

