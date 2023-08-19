Mercedes-Benz ushers in new era of electric mobility with the all-electric EQB

Mercedes-Benz has gone electric.

The German automaker, which has been building internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for over a century, launched its first production electric vehicle in 2019 – the EQC – and has not looked back.

Here in Singapore, the EQC was launched in June 2021.

The car maker has said there will be an all-electric alternative for every model from 2025 onwards.

Such a manner of electrification of its vehicles allows Mercedes-Benz to integrate its fully-electric vehicles into the market and the lifestyle of drivers with just as much ease and convenience.

Mercedes-Benz allowed Mothership to test drive its EQB 250 Progressive, a highly-functional, seven-seater, fully-electric compact class SUV, and put it through the paces.

Here’s what we found.

Interior: First impressions

From the moment I got into the driver's seat, it was clear this was going to be a thrilling ride.

The attention to detail of the dashboard and interior is a nod to “luxury", with no effort spared in reminding the driver that this is the console they deserve.

As with all electric vehicles these days, all it took was a push of the start button to get going, and the EQB was no different.

It lit up and was ready to go.

ICE owners may require a little getting used to with the silent starting due to the omission of an engine.

But ever so helpful was the real estate of the dashboard, which served as a clear visual prompt that the car was ready to go.

Driving

For a car that weighs some 2,520kg, it was great to know that I could do 0-100kmh in under 9 seconds.

And at close to 2.5 tonnes, nothing screams stability than knowing that the chassis of the vehicle was decked out with the high-voltage battery.

Driving was a breeze and the only difficulty was resisting the temptation to accelerate fast and hard.

Steering was surprisingly light — almost like I was steering in a video game — while the single motor did not appear to be under any strain as I pushed the EQB a little with some heavy-footed and uneven acceleration, just because.

The EQB was responsive regardless of the challenges presented by the driver and the regenerative braking ensured the car slowed down the moment I took my foot off.

The selectable regenerative braking modes allow for the recuperation of energy losses during the drive by converting kinetic energy to electrical energy and storing it back into the high-voltage battery.

Touch control functions

With much of driving these days increasingly taken out of the hands of the driver, given that smart technology is assisting the person at the wheel, it is nice to have buttons to fiddle with.

For traditionalists, the 10.25-inch screen and touch control buttons on the steering wheel were reminders that cars ultimately are made for people, and people want to drive because they like control.

A little assistive parking is great and safe distance braking on our behalf is very much welcomed, but I still like to push the volume up and down as and when I feel like it.

Whilst driving in comfort, safety is also incorporated in the EQB 250 Progressive where the Blind Spot Assist takes precedence with a visual warning on the side mirrors followed by an acoustic warning via the speakers.

And I like the fact that if I needed a little help with navigation, I could rely on the voice control just by asking, "Hey Mercedes."

Articulating what you want might be tricky and takes a bit of practice, but it beats having to pick your phone up to open the map app while trying not to break the law — while keeping your eyes on the road.

Spacious and compact at the same time

And here's the thing about EVs that many ICE drivers wondered about: Is there more or less space in an EV compared to an ICE car?

Long story short, the EQB is big enough to fit a family of seven: Parents, two or three children, grandpa, grandma, and even the family pet.

The middle row of seats are slightly more spacious than the two seats in the last row, and definitely more than ideal for passengers with long legs — even those 180cm and above.

Even though the last row of seats are slightly tighter, they can still accommodate people up to 170cm tall — roomy and with ample head space.

All the seats in the second and third rows are easily adjustable and can be fully flattened.

This is due to the easy access entry of the seats designed to be folded down with just the pull of a flap.

For families with a lot more children, the EQB can mount up to four child seats.

For the uninitiated, with the last row of seats folded down, there is 465 litres of boot space.

With all the seats in the second and third row folded down, there is up to 1,710 litres of boot space.

Sleeker and cleaner look

If we look at the aesthetics, the EVs are sleeker and cleaner-looking owing to the fact that there is no need for features like bonnet grilles with openings to allow for airflow.

Without an engine, the frontal area now serves as a housing bay for the respective orange-coloured high-voltage cables with coolant lines.

And with a high-voltage battery fitted into the chassis of the car, there is a feeling that the seats are elevated — but it is not a bad thing.

For the driver, elevation provides a better view of the road.

The other occupants also feel perched slightly higher, but the difference is negligible.

Afterthought

Without a doubt, looking at the technical specs, the EQB has excellent range, considering it is a highly functional electric SUV.

It gets up to 474km of range making it ideal for road trips.

The sporty look — with bulk — coupled with a classic Mercedes-Benz interior, provides everything you need: Intelligent technology, comfort, safety, and loads of space.

This is without a doubt perfect for families.

