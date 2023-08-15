After scoring 132 for PSLE, S’pore woman struggled with confidence through teen years. Here’s how a mentorship programme turned that around.

It’s been nearly a decade since she sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), but Pearlin Benita Love still remembers her score — 132.

She attributes her poor academic performance to being “playful” — more keen to spend time on the soccer field than at the desk.

Pearlin sat for the PSLE again the next year, and this time, qualified for the Normal (Academic) stream in secondary school, surpassing her own expectations.

Even with the better-than-expected result, the sting of getting retained stayed with her through her teenage years.

It made her especially wary of national exams, given the high stakes attached to them.

But it wasn’t just the fear of exams that a teenaged Pearlin had to reckon with.

“I think I developed a sense that I was a failure; I was a disappointment, and I couldn’t amount to anything,” she said.

Pearlin would go on to prove herself wrong on that point, graduating from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and securing a job as a social worker at a non-profit community organisation.

“I do have a passion for the job that I'm doing, reaching out to the beneficiaries,” she says.

Looking at how things turned out, one might easily conclude that she recovered well from the one-year setback.

In fact, she’s just been promoted to Senior Social Work Associate, and describes her work as “hectic, but also fulfilling” — just the right balance of challenge and reward.

While things have indeed gone well for her since graduation, she realised she was still carrying the emotional weight of having performed poorly in the PSLE, and it wasn’t until she got roped into a mentorship programme that she started to deal with it for herself.

She sat down with Mothership to tell the story of how, with the guidance and support of a mentor, she was able to come to terms with that aspect of her past, while also picking up important career-related skills to help her in future.

Getting involved in mentorship

Pearlin had not planned to be mentored.

Sometime in 2020, in her final year of study, she was told by her point of contact at the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) that she was being enrolled in their Mentor Me programme, as part of a bursary scheme which helped with her school fees.

Pearlin, stuck at home with plenty of free time due to Covid-19 restrictions, was indifferent.

“I was like, ‘Oh, ok!’ Like, if I need the bursary and this is a requirement then I really have to go for it lah.”

“Thankfully, they didn’t give me a choice because I truly benefited from it,” she says with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Pearlin’s mentor, Ameen, had been asked to come back as a mentor by his ex-colleagues at SINDA.

He agreed, being keen to keep in touch with youths on one hand, and on the other, interested to be involved in the programme which he’d helped to develop before he left the organisation.

There was just one problem — gender.

Overcoming gender difference

Gender difference was a point both Pearlin and Ameen brought up as a potential challenge they’d been anticipating before the mentoring sessions started.

Pearlin explains the initial reservations she had:

“What are the things I’m supposed to share, what am I allowed to share? Creating that sense of boundary, but at the same time, still being vulnerable and transparent — I think that’s the challenge for mixed-gender mentoring.”

Ameen shares that he took special care to build trust, and keep things professional.

He took time in their first session to introduce himself (he was married and expecting a new baby soon), and to explain his background (he’d worked with youths, running youth programmes for almost 10 years at SINDA).

Pearlin reflects that being upfront about this challenge with each other “kind of broke the ice.”

“Because when it’s out there, I don’t have to walk on eggshells talking to him,” she explains. “He would always say, ‘if you’re not comfortable, you don’t have to share.’”

It also helped that meetings, which happened once every three weeks on average, were done entirely online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The mentoring programme lasted for just around half a year, sustained by a steady momentum.

Ameen explains that each session would end off with a discussion of what would be covered in the next one, and any work to be done in preparation for it.

This helped to keep things moving forward.

“We didn't have to start every session with icebreakers and all that,” recalls Ameen. “After the first session, I think things were very smooth already.”

Mentorship agenda

Ameen, knowing that the mentorship programme was meant to focus on career development, set out some goals for himself — to impart skills in the form of a “toolkit”, that Pearlin would be able to use when applying for internships or jobs.

One area they covered, for example, was interview skills. During one of their sessions, Ameen conducted a mock interview with Pearlin, getting her to pick a job advertisement beforehand and to prepare to be “interviewed” by him.

As part of that process, Ameen and Pearlin also discussed values, as well as Pearlin’s strengths and weaknesses. Pearlin recalls:

“He told me how my strength can also be a weakness if I dwell too much on it. For example, one of my strengths is in execution, while my weakness is actually being more strategic in planning.”

This insight — something Pearlin half-jokingly called “wise words from [Ameen]” — has turned out to be helpful in her work.

“If my boss told me, ‘Run this,’ I can execute really well. But now, currently I’m struggling as a programme lead — how do I strategise the programme, what’s the direction? So I think it’s important to be aware that that’s my weakness, and to intentionally work on it.”

Pearlin values the opportunity she had to think about this before plunging into the “scary” reality of the working world.

She now looks back on what she learnt from Ameen as forming a “safety net” she can fall back on.

Intangibles matter

Pearlin sums up the mentorship journey as one which helped her develop “a sense of competency”.

She explained:

“When you're able to speak, to articulate who you are, to be able to sell yourself. And I guess people catch on to passion, and they can see if you're passionate for the job. I think that created a sense of confidence for me, and that conviction of why I'm doing what I'm doing.”

That confidence that Pearlin speaks of was something Ameen noticed too, when the pair met up earlier this year.

He’d previously identified confidence as an area where he felt Pearlin could grow further, but meeting her allowed him to revise his stance.

“She has really developed well, into a very confident person now,” he said, explaining that he’d observed her introducing and presenting herself in a way that was “compelling”.

“I think that is one area she has really grown in, and where she can continue to grow,” said the proud mentor.

A new perspective on mentorship

Thanks to Ameen’s efforts, and his careful, measured approach, Pearlin’s view of mentorship has shifted from seeing it as “not essential”.

Instead, she now sees that mentorship has a place “in certain seasons in life” where the need is greater — in her case, the need to transit from school life into working life.

In fact, having been recently promoted at her workplace, she’s sought out mentorship from a senior, and has started monthly leadership mentoring sessions.

As for Ameen, he’s definitely not ruling out taking on future mentees. And to anyone considering stepping up as a mentor, he says:

“Yes, be a mentor, especially if you strongly feel that you have something to give. Once you make the decision to mentor, commit to it and finish the journey. Stay with your mentee throughout and finish the journey, because it's a commitment we make to another person.”

To find out more about mentoring programmes in Singapore, you can visit the Mentoring SG website here.

This sponsored article by the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) reminded the author that past setbacks don’t determine one’s future.

Top photo courtesy of Pearlin and via video by Shawn Khoong