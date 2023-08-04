2 men, 40 & 37, arrested for allegedly using customers' data to register SIM cards & selling them

The Singapore Police Force have arrested two men, aged 40 and 37, respectively, for their suspected involvement in fraudulently registering mobile lines and trading them.

In an Aug. 2 news release, the police said the pair were arrested during a six-hour operation on Monday by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and Police Intelligence Department.

What did the men do

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 37-year-old man was working at an events company that conducted SIM card registration roadshows.

He had allegedly registered additional prepaid SIM cards without the customers' consent and sold them to individuals who wanted to purchase SIM cards without using their identities.

The 40-year-old man allegedly abetted the offences and procured the pre-registered prepaid SIM cards from the other man before reselling them to others for suspected criminal purposes.

Upon their arrests, an assortment of paraphernalia, such as mobile phones, prepaid SIM cards, and records, were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of illegally obtaining personal information carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The offence of unauthorised modification of computer materials carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Possible criminal uses of fraudulently registered SIM cards

According to the police, criminals may exploit fraudulently registered prepaid SIM cards as an anonymous channel of communication for illicit activities, such as unlicensed moneylending, scams, and vice.

Scam syndicates have also been found to perpetrate their criminal activities using such prepaid SIM cards to contact victims and to communicate amongst themselves to evade possible detection.

The police emphasised that they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams and will continue clamping down on retailers and assistants who may be indirectly facilitating illicit activities.

Those involved in such illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law, added the police.

Separately, the police also reminded members of the public to refrain from purchasing pre-registered prepaid or postpaid SIM cards and to always maintain a clear view of their identification documents.

This is to prevent situations in which these documents become misused during the registration of SIM cards by retailers or assistants.

Top image via Singapore Police Force