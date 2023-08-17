Celebrate S’pore Zoo’s 50th Golden ZOObilee with Mandai Wildlife Run on Sept. 23 & 24, 2023

In conjunction with Singapore Zoo’s 50th Golden ZOObilee, Singapore’s only back-to-nature run is back for the 13th time.

Previously known as the Safari Zoo Run, the Mandai Wildlife Run will take place on Sept. 23 and 24, 2023.

Ranger Buddies will headline the 3.5km Ranger Buddies Family Dash where parents and children can run together and enjoy an interactive mission at the race village after their run.

Participants will also be able to look forward to special custom-made Ranger Buddies giveaways in their race pack.

Leading up to the run, families can also look forward to all-new race categories and health and wellness activities.

Race Categories

At the Mandai Wildlife Run, families will get to run alongside animals at Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari.

There will be four main race categories:

5km Competitive Challenge – Strive for your personal best as you take strides alongside wildlife 5km Fun Run – Let your hair down and have a chill jog through Mandai’s parks 3.5km Ranger Buddies Family Dash – Embark on a fun mission as a family with Ranger Buddies 5km Silvers Leisure Walk – Specially for seniors, get active and enjoy a scenic walk in Mandai’s wildlife parks

Runners will also get the following run entitlements:

Mandai Wildlife Run T-shirt (customised Ranger Buddies t-shirt for children)

Mandai Wildlife Run Tote Bag & Medal

Ranger Buddies lanyard (Ranger Buddies exclusive)

Ranger Buddies drawstring bag (Ranger Buddies exclusive)

Ranger Buddies bucket hat (Ranger Buddies exclusive)

Singapore Zoo race day admission

River Wonders race day admission

50 per cent off Night Safari admission

30 per cent off Bird Paradise admission

S$20 off Kydra products

Complimentary Absolute Cycle class*

20 per cent off Collin’s ala-carte items

S$10 off LEGO products

*Complimentary classes at Absolute Cycle only include Cycle Rhythm Cycling or Pilates Reformer Class

For a limited time from Aug. 17 to 21, there will be a 25 per cent discount for the 5km Competitive Challenge (Individual).

Simply apply the code MWRUN25OFF upon checkout to enjoy these exclusive rates.

Registration for all four race categories is open till Sept. 4, 2023.

Click here to sign up now.

6-week Wellness Journey

In the six weeks leading up to the Mandai Wildlife Run, there will also be plenty of opportunities to gather your loved ones for a health and wellness journey.

Train up your stamina and get your heart pumping with spin classes, yoga, forest bathing and sleep meditation sessions.

Here are all the activities to look forward to:

Running Clinic

Join like-minded individuals at Singapore Zoo and train up your stamina for the Mandai Wildlife Run.

Location: Singapore Zoo

Dates: Aug. 25, Sept. 8

Time: 6:15pm to 7:15pm

Price: S$3 (member), S$5 (public)

Parent & Child Yoga with the Orang-utans by SoYoga and Breakfast in the Wild Experience

Connect with your kids while you improve your flexibility and balance alongside the orang-utans, concluding the morning with a delightful Breakfast in the Wild.

Location: Singapore Zoo

Dates: Aug. 26 and 27, Sept. 9 and 10

Time: 7:45am to 10:30am

Price: S$115 (member), S$165* (public)

Includes admission for one adult and one child.

Parent & Child Yoga with the Orang-utans by SoYoga

Connect with your kids, calm your mind, and strengthen your body alongside the orang-utans.

Location: Singapore Zoo

Dates: Aug. 26 and 27, Sep. 9 and 10

Time: 7:45am to 8:45am

Price: S$50 (member), S$85* (public)

*Includes admission for one adult and one child.

Calm Yoga & Sleep Mindfulness with Manatees by Xiu Nature Connections

Be guided through yoga nidra (a technique known to improve your sleep quality) alongside the manatees at Amazon Flooded Forest.

Location: River Wonders

Dates: Aug. 19 and 26, Sep. 8

Time: 7:15pm to 8:30pm (Friday), 8:45am to 10am (Saturday)

Price: S$40* (member), S$60* (public)

*Mats will be provided and you can enjoy S$10 off when you bring your own.

Parent & Child Yoga with the Manatees by SoYoga

Pair up with your kids and enjoy a relaxing yoga session alongside the manatees at Amazon Flooded Forest.

Location: River Wonders

Dates: Aug. 20, Sep. 3

Time: 8:45am to 10am

Price: S$50 (member), S$70 (public)

Flow and Fly Yoga at Wings of Asia with Brandon Chong

Enjoy a beautiful yoga session at Wings of Asia whilst basking in the golden hour and vibing to the music.

Location: Bird Paradise

Dates: Aug. 19, Sep. 2 and 9

Time: 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Price: S$20 (member), S$48 (public)

Morning Forest Bathing – Heart of Africa edition by Xiu Nature Connections

Embark on a gentle introductory journey with Youmin at Nyungwe Forest Heart of Africa, where your senses come to life.

Location: Bird Paradise

Dates: Aug. 20, Sep. 2 and 9

Time: 7:45am to 9am

Price: S$40 (member), S$60 (public)

Sports for Kids

Begin your child's journey to an active lifestyle in a fun and wild way.

Learn how to live healthy through creative play and create equipment with recyclable materials.

Location: Mandai Wildlife West, West Lawn

Dates: Aug. 27, Sep. 10

Time: 8am to 9:30am

Price: S$5 (member), S$10 (public)

About Ranger Buddies

For the uninitiated, Ranger Buddies is a programme that brings children on fun and exciting missions and activities in the hopes of nurturing them into heroes who champion conservation and sustainability.

The Ranger Buddies programme builds confidence, C.O.U.R.A.G.E. (Curious, Optimistic, Undaunted, Resourceful, Adaptable, Gritty and Empathetic) strengths, and a desire to spark change for themselves, others, and the Earth in children.

Little daily actions built into missions on the Ranger Buddies web app help children (aged four to 10 years old) learn and get excited on how to care for wildlife and our Earth.

To join as a Ranger Buddy, simply sign up for free here.

This sponsored article by Mandai Wildlife Run made this writer consider bringing her nephew to the Ranger Buddies Family Dash.

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Group