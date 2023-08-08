S'pore man, 48, allegedly uses Charles Yeo's name to cheat insurers of nearly S$77,000 in work injury claims

A man in Singapore allegedly used the name of lawyer Charles Yeo to cheat insurers into releasing S$76,821.80 in work injury claims.

48-year-old Indian national Saha Ranjit Chandra was slapped with five charges on Aug. 8 that included cheating, providing false information to a public servant, and negotiating legal claims for which he had no authorisation.

Two of the five charges were related to workplace injury claims.

Allegedly used Charles Yeo's name

According to court documents, Saha used Yeo's name between Jul. 29 and Nov. 30, 2020, when negotiating with The Great Eastern Life Assurance for a workplace injury claim for a Manbir Singh.

At that time, Yeo was the director of Whitefield Law Corporation and an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore.

By using Yeo's name and the name of Whitefield Law Corporation, Saha tricked The Great Eastern Life Assurance into believing they were negotiating with an authorised person when they were not.

Thus, Saha cheated The Great Eastern Life Assurance to release Manbir's settlement sum of S$35,000 to Whitefield Law Corporation.

He also used Yeo's name again between Jan. 5 and Feb. 22, 2021.

This time, he cheated China Taiping Insurance of S$41,821.80.

Saha corresponded with China Taiping Insurance regarding another workplace injury claim for one Sikder Md Shalim.

Using Yeo's name, Saha is accused of deceiving China Taiping Insurance into believing they were communicating with an authorised person when they were not.

This led to China Taiping Insurance releasing Sikder Md Shalim's settlement sum of S$32,584 to Whitefield Law Corporation and S$9,237.80 to another law firm, Joseph Chen & Co.

Furnished false information to a public servant

In a separate charge, Saha was accused of furnishing false information to the Registrar of Regulated Dealers of the Ministry of Law.

Saha had failed to declare in his application for a Precious Stones and Precious Metals Dealer licence on behalf of Royal Jewellery Pte Ltd that he was under investigations in Singapore which he was "legally bound" to declare.

Saha will be returning to court in October.

Charles Yeo left Singapore to seek "political asylum" in the UK

Yeo is the former chairman of the Reform Party.

He stepped down as chairman following his arrest in January 2022. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery offences.

In a separate case, he was charged in January 2022 with three counts under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) of posting Instagram Stories with threatening, abusive and insulting remarks. He was also charged with three counts of making or attempting to make remarks to wound the religious feelings of the Christian community.

Yeo is wanted by the Singapore police after he fled to the UK to seek "political asylum" in 2022.

On Mar. 29, 2023, a district court heard that Yeo would not return to Singapore.

He told an investigation office via WhatsApp on Mar. 21 that he did not intend to return to Singapore, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Siu Ming.

The courts extended the arrest warrant against Yeo, which was issued after he absconded.

