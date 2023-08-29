Man, 57, dies after M'sia-registered lorry hit him in Jurong West & driver fled scene

A 57-year-old man passed away in the hospital after he was hit by a lorry while crossing the road at the junction of Jurong West Ave 2 and Bulim Avenue on Aug. 25, 2023 morning.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a male pedestrian at the aforementioned location at 9:25am on Friday.

The man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Junction under construction

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene of the accident on Monday, the junction was undergoing construction work, which had been ongoing for a month.

Traffic police could also be seen directing the traffic at the site.

According to a worker who was employed at a factory nearby, one possible reason that the accident took place was that the traffic was quite heavy during peak hours in the morning, and the area around the junction was under construction.

Relative appealing for witness

Shin Min also found an Aug. 26 post published by a female Facebook user who identified herself as the niece of the deceased on the Facebook page Singapore Taxi Driver.

In the post, the woman claimed that her uncle was hit by a lorry registered in Malaysia, and the driver fled the scene afterwards.

As such, she hoped those who happened to witness the accident with video footage could come forward to help capture the culprit.

The woman also revealed to commenters that while the police had retrieved the car plate number of the lorry from CCTV footage, they could only arrest the driver when he enters Singapore again.

Additionally, while a friend of the victim was at the scene when the accident took place, he was sent into such a panic that he forgot to note down the car plate number, said the woman.

