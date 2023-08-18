Back

Man, 29, arrested for cheating lover of S$400,000, asked for money to invest

The couple met on a dating app and the man asked for money on the pretext of investing and generating good returns. 

Ruth Chai | August 18, 2023, 01:03 PM

A woman fell victim to a love scam when she transferred S$400,000 to a man she met online.

According to a police news release, the couple met through a dating application and soon developed a relationship.

The man, 29, then introduced the woman to an investment opportunity and asked for money on the pretext of investing and generating good returns.

Blinded by love, the woman made multiple transactions to the man amounting to about S$400,000.

The man then became uncontactable.

Horrified, the woman lodged a police report on Aug. 15.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Central Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Aug. 17.

His bank accounts and trading accounts were frozen, and his electronic device was seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of cheating, the man may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Top photo by Andrej Lišakov on Unsplash  

