Back

S’porean man, 41, charged with assaulting woman with heated hair straightener in York Hill HDB unit

He could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or any combination if convicted.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 05, 2023, 11:13 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A 41-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Aug. 5, 2023, with causing hurt to a woman using a heated hair straightener.

Herizal Kamarzaman allegedly committed the offence on Jun. 19, 2023, in an HDB unit along York Hill.

According to charge sheets, the woman was hurt on her right wrist.

Herizal also faces another charge under the Infrastructure Protection Act for allegedly recording a video at Central Police Division, a protected area, without permission.

Court records show that Herizal is out on bail for S$20,000. His case will be heard again on Aug. 18, 2023, pending completion of investigations.

If convicted of causing hurt with a heated substance, Herizal faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments above.

For the offence under Infrastructure Protection Act, he faces an imprisonment term not exceeding two years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

As Herizal allegedly committed both offences while he was on remission from Sep. 10, 2022, to May 20, 2024, he is liable to be punished with an enhanced sentence not exceeding his remaining remission period.

Top image via Unsplash & Google Maps

Woman in her 70s claims 2 women tore her hair off in Bukit Merah after she told them off for gossiping

She said she's determined to take legal action.

August 05, 2023, 05:05 PM

S'pore Ambassador to US Lui Tuck Yew rejects Washington Post's critique of Lianhe Zaobao, says S'pore doesn't pick sides

Lui had issued the letter in July, but the Washington Post has yet to publish it.

August 05, 2023, 04:10 PM

Firsthand from Redhill: S'porean, 58, arranges free funerals for elderly who die alone

When you confront death every day for almost 40 years, maybe you can be as chill as this guy.

August 05, 2023, 03:40 PM

S'pore chonky cat reclining against wall on Friday night is a mood

Me time. Meow time.

August 05, 2023, 03:37 PM

Stronger S'pore dollar brought inflation down but contributed to 70% of MAS's record S$30.8 billion loss

Trade and Industry Minister of State Alvin Tan explained that the loss was a result of "negative currency translation effects" due to Official Foreign Reserves being held in foreign currency.

August 05, 2023, 02:43 PM

2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China

Both sailors are naturalised U.S. citizens who were born in China.

August 05, 2023, 02:04 PM

Deities at Chinatown start their day with kopi & other fun facts I learnt from My Community's Chinatown Complex tour

My Community Festival's Chinatown tours are back this year as part of National Day celebrations.

August 05, 2023, 01:39 PM

Black car slams into moving steel decking hoisted by excavator along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Wham.

August 05, 2023, 01:36 PM

The Strokes frontman blown away by M'sian fans who turned up at last minute concert in S'pore

Stoked for The Strokes.

August 05, 2023, 01:25 PM

S'pore migrant workers on what it's like being ferried in lorries & what can be done about it

From their perspective.

August 05, 2023, 12:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.