S’porean man, 41, charged with assaulting woman with heated hair straightener in York Hill HDB unit

A 41-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Aug. 5, 2023, with causing hurt to a woman using a heated hair straightener.

Herizal Kamarzaman allegedly committed the offence on Jun. 19, 2023, in an HDB unit along York Hill.

According to charge sheets, the woman was hurt on her right wrist.

Herizal also faces another charge under the Infrastructure Protection Act for allegedly recording a video at Central Police Division, a protected area, without permission.

Court records show that Herizal is out on bail for S$20,000. His case will be heard again on Aug. 18, 2023, pending completion of investigations.

If convicted of causing hurt with a heated substance, Herizal faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments above.

For the offence under Infrastructure Protection Act, he faces an imprisonment term not exceeding two years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

As Herizal allegedly committed both offences while he was on remission from Sep. 10, 2022, to May 20, 2024, he is liable to be punished with an enhanced sentence not exceeding his remaining remission period.

