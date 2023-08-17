Back

M'sian police arrest 2 men who lured Vietnamese woman with fake job offer, kidnapped her & demanded RM30,000 ransom

The police are currently hunting down the third and last suspect.

Winnie Li | August 17, 2023, 06:50 PM

Two of the three Malaysian men who kidnapped at least four Vietnamese women after luring them for a meet-up with fake job offers have been arrested by the Malaysian police, reported China Press.

The Seri Kembangan police are currently searching for the last suspect, according to the police chief.

What happened

Speaking to China Press, one of the victims, who works as a DJ, said she met one of the suspects at a bar.

Even though they exchanged contacts, they rarely contact each other throughout the year.

However, recently, the man kept inviting her to do DJ work at a private party in Klang, Selangor, an offer she repeatedly declined at first.

Nevertheless, the suspect continued to pester her, and she eventually gave in and accepted the invitation.

She ended up being kidnapped by the suspect when she agreed to a meet-up at the beginning of August.

She said:

"After I met the suspects, I was forcibly pulled into a vehicle. The suspects even held a knife against my neck. Afterwards, they blindfolded me and tied up my hands as well as my feet. They then took a picture of me and asked my family and friends for a ransom."

During the period she was confined, the kidnappers forced her to share the address and contact of her family members in Vietnam by allegedly burning her with a lighter, the victim recounted.

They also warned her family and friends that they would come after them if they alerted the authorities.

The victim shared she was only released after one of her friends paid her kidnappers a ransom of RM30,000 (S$8,784).

Kidnappers only prey on Vietnamese women

After the victim was rescued, she was so traumatised that she only dared to lodge a police report after moving away from her old address, China Press reported her as saying.

The 30-year-old also revealed that her kidnappers had used a similar method to lure and kidnap several of her friends.

They would then demand a ransom between RM30,000 (S$8,784) and RM60,000 (S$17,568) from the victims' family and friends.

China Press understands that there were at least four female victims, all of whom are Vietnamese.

The victim's lawyer said it is possible that the three men preyed on Vietnamese women specifically because the latter are kind and do not like to cause trouble.

